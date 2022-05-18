Even Anand Mahindra is waiting for the Mahindra XUV700 he ordered. Here’s why

Anand Mahindra attributed the long wait time for Mahindra cars to global supply chain issues.

Being the chairman of a company would grant you certain privileges like reduced waiting time when ordering your own product – or so one would assume. Going by Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet, however, it seems like that’s not always the case. The Chairman of Mahindra Group revealed that he is still in queue for the Mahindra XUV700 SUV he ordered for his wife. He blamed the delay on global supply chain disruptions.

Anand Mahindra was responding to a tweet from badminton player Chirag Shetty who said he had booked an XUV700 which he hoped to receive soon.

Mahindra promised that his company would work “extra hard” to get the SUV to Shetty, who was part of the contingent that won India its first-ever Thomas Cup. “Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP,” Anand Mahindra said.



Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP. @vijaynakra I hope you see this! (By the way, I’ve ordered one for my wife & I’m still in Q! ) Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies) https://t.co/q4sYqq1XR8

“(By the way, I’ve ordered one for my wife & I’m still in Q! ) Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies)” he added.

Since the pandemic, supply chain disruptions have affected the automotive industry in a big way. The worldwide shortage of microchips has only exacerbated the problem, as has the Russia-Ukraine war. Intel has said the global chip shortage is expected to continue till 2024.

To explain further, Mahindra later quoted the example of Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO, Martin Schwenk, who reportedly said the company had sold every car and had 5,000 pending orders. The wait time to get your hands on a Mercedes vehicle could go up to two years, he said, blaming the long wait on chip shortage and other logistics issues.

“This is what I was referring to in my last tweet… It’s a problem for all car manufacturers..” wrote Mahindra.



This is what I was referring to in my last tweet… It’s a problem for all car manufacturers.. https://t.co/8bd29HnrbB May 17, 2022





