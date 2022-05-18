English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Even Anand Mahindra is waiting for the Mahindra XUV700 he ordered. Here’s why

    Anand Mahindra revealed he is still in queue for the Mahindra XUV700 SUV he ordered for his wife.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra attributed the long wait time for Mahindra cars to global supply chain issues.

    Anand Mahindra attributed the long wait time for Mahindra cars to global supply chain issues.


    Being the chairman of a company would grant you certain privileges like reduced waiting time when ordering your own product – or so one would assume. Going by Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet, however, it seems like that’s not always the case. The Chairman of Mahindra Group revealed that he is still in queue for the Mahindra XUV700 SUV he ordered for his wife. He blamed the delay on global supply chain disruptions.

    Anand Mahindra was responding to a tweet from badminton player Chirag Shetty who said he had booked an XUV700 which he hoped to receive soon.

    Mahindra promised that his company would work “extra hard” to get the SUV to Shetty, who was part of the contingent that won India its first-ever Thomas Cup. “Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP,” Anand Mahindra said.

    “(By the way, I’ve ordered one for my wife & I’m still in Q! ) Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies)” he added.


    Since the pandemic, supply chain disruptions have affected the automotive industry in a big way. The worldwide shortage of microchips has only exacerbated the problem, as has the Russia-Ukraine war. Intel has said the global chip shortage is expected to continue till 2024.

    Close

    Related stories

    To explain further, Mahindra later quoted the example of Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO, Martin Schwenk, who reportedly said the company had sold every car and had 5,000 pending orders. The wait time to get your hands on a Mercedes vehicle could go up to two years, he said, blaming the long wait on chip shortage and other logistics issues.

    “This is what I was referring to in my last tweet… It’s a problem for all car manufacturers..” wrote Mahindra.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Global Chip shortage #Mahindra XUV700 #Thomas Cup
    first published: May 18, 2022 03:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.