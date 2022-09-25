Brilliant shows that the Emmys forgot

HBO Max’s Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. (Image: Screen grab)

Every year, we talk about shows that didn’t win at the Emmys. This year’s big snub is critical and fan favourite Better Call Saul, which brought its story to a close a couple of months ago. AMC’s Saul is not alone in being recognised but not rewarded, it follows in the footsteps of other great and influential shows like the granddaddy of all sci-fi shows Star Trek: The Original Series (13 nominations, no wins), undisputed GOAT The Wire (two nominations, no wins), civic comedy Parks and Recreation (14 nominations, no wins), animated black comedy Bojack Horseman (three nominations, no wins), Pamela Adlon’s masterful Better Things (two nominations, no wins), and many more. It’s almost as if not winning an Emmy is a badge of honour.

But at least those shows got nominated, what about all the great new shows that didn’t even get recognised by the TV Academy in 2022? The following under-seen, under-marketed, hidden gems could have really benefited from the publicity boost of an Emmy nomination. Let’s have a look:

Reservation Dogs

What it’s about: FX’s Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy centered on a group of Native American teens on a Native American reservation in rural Oklahoma. Co-created by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, the show follows their surreal adventures as they beg, borrow and steal to make it to California to honor the memory of their dead friend, Daniel.

Watch it if you liked: What We Do In The Shadows, Atlanta

Why you should watch it: Effortlessly switching between comedy and pathos, Reservation Dogs reminds us of what it was like to be a teenager, when every emotion is felt so deeply and every moment seems like a special memory.

It should have been nominated for: Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy, for 19 year old Devery Jacob’s bittersweet performance as Elora Dannan; and Outstanding Comedy Series

We Own This City

What it’s about: HBO’s We Own This City is David Simon’s return to Baltimore after The Wire. Based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, it chronicles the story of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and its corrupt officers led by Sergeant Wayne Jenkins.

Watch it if you liked: The Wire, Show Me A Hero

Why you should watch it: We Own This City is a spiritual successor to The Wire, widely regarded to be the greatest TV show ever made. Based on real events, including the protests over the death of Freddie Gray, there is an urgency and timeliness to the show that makes it compelling viewing.

It should have been nominated for: Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for Jon Bernthal’s intense performance as Wayne Jenkins; Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for Wunmi Mosaku’s turn as pragmatic and determined DOJ Attorney, Nicole Steele

Station Eleven

What it’s about: HBO Max’s Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. Based on the book of the same name by Emily St. Mandel, it tells the stories of survivors of a deadly flu as they try to rebuild and reimagine the world.

Watch it if you liked: The Leftovers

Why you should watch it: While the idea of a deadly flu hits a bit too close to home with COVID-19, Station Eleven is ultimately a story of hope and wonder. Survival tales usually focus on how their characters stay alive by solving for food and shelter, but Station Eleven is about what it means to be alive and the role that art plays in making life worth living.

It should have been nominated for: Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for Himesh Patel’s heartwarming portrayal of Jeevan Chaudhary; Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for 14-year-old Matilda Lawler’s guileless performance as young Kirsten; Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

We Are Lady Parts

What it’s about: Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts is a half-hour comedy that follows a British punk rock band of the same name, made up entirely of Muslim women. The show follows their struggles to achieve musical success, as they navigate friendships, cultural differences and stereotypes in the UK.

Watch it if you liked: Fleabag, Derry Girls

Why you should watch it: We Are Lady Parts is an uproariously funny look at the life of a modern Muslim woman: god fearing, but also weed-smoking. You will find yourself headbanging to authentic punk anthems like “Ain’t no one gonna honour kill my sister but me” and “Voldemort under my headscarf”.

It should have been nominated for: Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy, for Anjana Vasan’s charming portrayal of Amina, whose demure persona hides her inner rockstar