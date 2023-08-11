‘The Freelancer’ actor Mohit Raina: ‘I could have gotten typecast after Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’

Actor Mohit Raina in a still from the forthcoming OTT release 'The Freelancer'.

The trailer of Disney+ Hotstar’s new show The Freelancer which releases on September 1 sees Mohit Raina in action mode. Adapted from Shirish Thorat’s book A Ticket to Syria: A Story About the ISIS in Maldives (2018), the show has been created by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey who is the man behind acclaimed movies such as A Wednesday (2008), Special 26 (2013), Baby (2015) and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). Raina plays the titular role of a man on a mission and tells us all about it. Edited excerpts:

You play Avinash Kamath aka The Freelancer in the show. Tell us a bit about him.

Avinash Kamath is an ordinary guy. He was in the defence forces earlier and because of certain reasons, he had to quit it. He went through a dark phase in his life where both his personal and professional life were affected. Then comes Anupam Kher’s character who takes him under his wing and gives him new motivation to take control of his life. He trains him and gives him his purpose back. Then Kamath comes to know that his friend’s daughter has been abducted and taken to Syria. His sole aim becomes to get the girl back from the war-torn country.

Can you tell us how it was to work with showrunner Neeraj Pandey?

It was fabulous. I have the utmost respect for him. In my career, I have never said yes to a project without listening to the story. I did that here. He called and said that he is adapting this book which I had no clue about and if I’d like to be a part of it and I said yes. It was after that I bought the book and read it. This was before the pandemic and then there was a long gap because the book was being adapted and the script was being written. I kept chasing him and messaging him with details of my work, just so he doesn’t forget about me and takes someone else! (laughs)

I have never professionally written a long message to anyone but I sent one to Neeraj after watching the trailer. I would wonder at times why he would ask me to do certain things and where he was heading with them but I understand them now. I, now, see the genius that he is. As actors, our perspective is slightly limited but as a maker, his vision is so large and I saw that. It was a dream come true to be under his guidance.

Beyond the book and the script, what went into the prep for this character and the show?

Once the script was written, I sat with Neeraj and understood the world he had created. However, he believes in the magic of the moment, which is why he didn’t give us much homework or ask us to watch certain videos. We relied on the script.

You have done intense dramas but your last film was a romantic drama called Ishq-e-Nadaan. Do you think it’s good to give the audience a variety?

Absolutely, it is important to keep surprising them. It is beyond my control because I’m not the maker but I am glad when I am approached for different roles. It was good to explore that romantic side of me in Ishq-e-Nadaan. It also helps satisfy my creative needs.

Your role as god Shiva in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev (2011) became really popular. Did it take a lot from you to break out of it?

Not really. The audience is clear that I am an actor and this is my job. There was a time when there were fewer channels and mediums but I am lucky that I am working at a time when there are a lot of channels and a lot of people taking risks with casting. I was fortunate that as soon as that show got over, I had a lot of offers of different scripts and emotions. Otherwise, there was definitely a chance that I could have gotten typecast.

What’s in the pipeline now?

I have wrapped up the second season of Mumbai Diaries and it is going to be out very soon. After that, I am on daddy duty (Raina recently became father to a baby girl in March). I have taken on a new role and am really enjoying the process. I have been told by my friends that this is a time I should not miss out on because children grow up really fast. I am taking some time off and spending time with my family.