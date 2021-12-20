Telugu actor Hamsa Nandini reveals battle with breast cancer, support pours in from social media

Humsa Nandini and a snippet of her post released on social media. (Image credit: Twitter)

Telugu film actor Hamsa Nandini on Monday revealed that she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. In a powerfully penned note, the actor wrote on social media that she was diagnosed with grade III invasive carcinoma (breast cancer) four months ago. Nandini had lost her mother to breast cancer 18 years ago.

"No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward," Hamsa tweeted with a photo.

Recollecting the time when she discovered a lump in her breast, Nandini wrote, "Four months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared. Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer) (sic)."

Nandini then underwent a surgery to remove the tumour and the doctors had confirmed that there was no spread. "I was lucky to have caught it early. A silver lining," she says.

Read more: Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son dies of brain cancer, comedian narrates final moments

The relief, however, was short-lived as Nandini then tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). "This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another Breast Cancer and a 45% chance of Ovarian Cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim victory," she writes.

The actor, who has worked in several Telugu films, has already undergone nine cycles of chemotherapy with seven more to go.

Determined to face the battle head on, Nandini adds, "I have made myself a few promises: I will not let this disease define my life and that I will fight it with a smile and win. I will get back on screen better and stronger. I will tell my story so that I can help educate and inspire others. And, I will consciously celebrate life and all it has to offer."

She also thanked her fans for their support and promised to put up "a spirited fight" against cancer.



No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward. pic.twitter.com/GprpRWtksC

— Hamsa Nandini (@ihamsanandini) December 20, 2021

Read the full post here.

Nandini's posts drew a lot of love and warmth from her supporters and well wishers. Telugu actor Surbhi Puranik commented, "May God give you all the strength and courage to fight through this. Lots of love (sic)." Writer-director Venky Kudumula tweeted, "The sickness that you have is not even half as strong as you are.. I believe you will make full recovery in no time. Get well soon."

Get well soon.

My mother recovered from same one and never had breast cancer again! Just stay positive."

Instagram user @aravindmaverick wrote, "You're such an inspiration fighting through this battle so bravely. Get well soon. We love you, Hamsa Nandini." Twitter user Sri Vijaya commented, "