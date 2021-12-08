Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son dies of brain cancer, comedian narrates final moments

Nick Cannon had Zen with his partner, model Alyssa Scott, on June 23. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @NickCannon)

Comedian Nick Cannon has revealed on his show that he lost his five-month-old to brain cancer on Sunday. The talk-show host described his baby’s condition and the final moments he got to spend with him in an emotional video that he has posted on social media.

“Today is a special one y'all for many reasons but it's not gonna be an easy one. I haven't even shared this with anybody, not even the crew," Cannon began. "I had a very tough weekend."

Nick Cannon, 41, then showed up a framed photograph of Zen Scott Cannon, his youngest child. He had the child with his partner, model Alyssa Scott, on June 23.

After a few moments of trying to hold back his tears, Cannon described how his son seemed healthy in the first two months after birth. He said he then noticed the baby’s unusual breathing pattern and that he had a large head, which he felt wasn’t unusual.

The family, however, took Zen to the doctor for a routine visit to get his breathing pattern checked.

“We went in just to check to check his sinuses. They said it was sinuses and we were pretty cool. By the time we found out that he had another condition. I think it was called… If I’m not mistake, fluid that was building up in his head,” he said. This was the reason the baby’s heart was getting big.

“We found out that it was more like a malignant tumour in his head.” Little Zen then had a brain surgery at a hospital in Orange County, California, and a shunt to drain out the fluid from his head.

“ I really want to say I’m so grateful to my entire family for coming together during this time and being so loving,” Cannon said, also thanking the doctors who treated his son.

He said his son’s mother, Alyssa Scott, was the “strongest woman” he has ever seen. “She never had an argument she never was angry, was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I got to say, thank you to my entire family, specifically to Alyssa.”

By Thanksgiving, the tumour had begun to grow a lot faster.

“This weekend, I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. And we woke up on Sunday, got to spend the weekend with him,” he said. The family then went to the beach to catch the sunrise before Cannon had to fly to New York for his show.

“I was holding my son for the last time,” he said, tearfully. “By the time I got into the car and was headed to the airport, I had to turn around.”

Cannon has seven children, including twins from his marriage to singer Mariah Carey. Cannon married Carey in 2008. They couple had twins in 2011. The couple divorced in 2016.

Apart from Zen and the twins with Carey, Cannon has four other children with two different partners.