Taapsee Pannu set to hit a six, has half a dozen releases lined up for 2022

Taapsee Pannu has six films lined up for release this year, starting with 'Looop Lapeta'.

In 2021, she had three films releasing on OTT - Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Annabelle Sethupathi. In 2022, Taapsee Pannu is set to be doubly prolific, what with half a dozen films lined up for release.

Making films at a rapid pace and continuing to stay in the news for her work as well as personal opinions, Taapsee Pannu is indeed seeing a rapid rise in her fortunes.

While her first release is set to be Looop Lapeta, others to follow are Shabaash Mithu, Do Baaraa, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Blurr and Telugu flick Mishan Impossible.

In fact Shabaash Mithu was set for a February 4 release, but with theatres closing again and film releases getting postponed, the date has now been taken over by Looop Lapeta which is seeing a direct-to-OTT release.

A fun-on-the-run film, Looop Lapeta centres on a heist gone wrong with Taapsee Pannu on a mission to save her boyfriend (Tahir Raj Bhasin).

On the other hand, Shabaash Mithu is based on the life and times of ace cricketer Mithali Raj - Taapsee Pannu learnt how to play cricket to get the poses and the shots right. While '83 has already released and Jersey is set to arrive as well once theatres reopen, Shabaash Mithu will be the rare film on women's cricket.

There are a couple of supernatural films that Taapsee Pannu is doing as well. There is Anurag Kashyap’s Do Baaraa, which began and wrapped up shooting during the pandemic. Though one waits to hear an official release announcement of the film, it would be interesting to see how the actor and director have collaborated all over again after Manmarziyaan.

Taapsee Pannu is also acting in and producing Blurr, a psychological thriller where she plays a woman with partial eyesight trying to find the presence of the supernatural around her.

It isn’t all serious going, though, for Taapsee Pannu as she is also dabbling with comedy, in Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. She has opposite her Pratik Gandhi-this is the first film he's signed after the blockbuster success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. In the film, Taapsee Pannu plays a cop who is out on a mission to find Pratik Gandhi's bride.

Talking about missions, there is also Mishan Impossible. This one is a Telugu film where Taapsee Pannu plays a young woman by the name of Misha. Coming across as a light-hearted slice of life film set in a metro, Mishan Impossible was announced last summer around the release of Haseen Dillruba and is now set to arrive in 2022.

While these are half a dozen soon-to-be-released films with which Taapsee Pannu is set to hit a six, there are a couple of other major announcements set to be made pretty soon. Furthermore, she is the main lead in practically all the films and is driving the show, hence turning out to be the only actress with such volume of work as a central protagonist.

Beginning with Looop Lapeta, arriving on February 4, an eventful year is on the cards for Taapsee Pannu. It would be interesting to see how each of her upcoming films fares.