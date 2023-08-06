Shatrughan Sinha's son & Gadar 2 actor Luv Sinha: Only a good director can utilise your talent as an actor

Actor and politician Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha, will be seen in 'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues'.

Back in 2001 Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s epic tale of patriotism and love, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, created many firsts, and broke box office records. And now, on August 11, the sequel to this romantic drama is all set to be released in theatres. The Anil Sharma directorial Gadar 2: The Katha Continues will also see many new faces, including Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha who makes a special appearance in the film. Edited excerpts from an exclusive chat with the actor-politician:

Luv Sinha (on extreme left) in a working still from 'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues', releasing on August 11 in theatres.

How did this film Gadar 2: The Katha Continues come to you?

I don’t want anyone to have any unrealistic expectations about my part in the film. I am doing a guest appearance in Gadar 2. Actually, I try to reach out to every filmmaker on my own for work. And that has been my so-called process. And so, I reached out to Anil sir, too. He called me to his office, and we were evaluating where can I fit in and how would it be, and what character would I be suitable for. That’s how it fell into place. Yes, it’s a guest appearance. But I look at it this way that I am happy to be a part of such an epic film like Gadar 2. It’s a great opportunity to have worked with Anil sir and Sunny Deol. There are many different ways to look at something, but I always look at everything in a very positive manner. I am already looking forward to working with Anil sir again in a much bigger role in the future, hopefully.

You were last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan in 2018. Why such a long gap between films?

This gap was not intentional at all. I personally can’t stand gaps. Somehow, I think it just happened and circumstances weren’t in my control. I was supposed to start another film in 2020 but the pandemic hit and threw that project completely off track. Then came Gadar 2. After that shoot got over, I went and shot for a series called Gangster. There is still time for that to release. Now, I am just working towards my next project. Like I said, I don’t want the wait. I’d rather move from project to project as fast as possible and be a part of good quality work with good directors. Because only a good director can utilise your talent as an actor.

You are working with the legendary Shatrughan Sinha, you father, for the first time in the Web-series Gangster. How was it like? What was your father’s reaction?

Yes this will be the first time my father and I will be working together on screen. My father is actually quite proud of my work in Gangster. But he hasn’t seen Gadar 2 yet. For a parent the main concern is with regards to the length of the role. But I think my father is also looking forward to the film. He is aware that my role in this film is not a big one.

You are Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s elder brother. How is the relationship with your sister, do your tastes in cinema differ?

Between the younger and elder siblings, the younger always feels they are right but they are not; and the older sibling tries to guide their younger sibling but, sometimes, that doesn’t help. At the end of the day, everyone does what they want. Sonakshi’s taste in cinema is very different from mine.

A file photo of Luv Sinha, the politician, in Patna. (Courtesy the actor)

How serious are you about your political career and being an actor?

I will always be attached to my roots and be involved in politics. For me politics is my responsibility and films is my profession. I love both equally. I don’t know why people think actors can’t be politicians. There are so many lawyers, doctors who are also politicians and they have hectic jobs, too, but the moment an actor wants to become a politician it is an issue. Why the discrimination? I think there is a misunderstanding that needs to change.

You belong to a family of actors and politicians. Who inspires you the most?

The only person who has inspired me is my father. Of course, in both politics and acting. There are other actors I get inspired by. Hrithik Roshan was a huge inspiration for me when I was in my teens. Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan), Govinda, they inspire me.

Coming from a family of celebrities, everything is public and sometimes that results in trolling and badgering on social media. How do you deal with it?

Usually, I just ignore it because people will say things. I don’t want to spend my time reacting to them because most of them say things that are not even factual. It just comes from misplaced anger. I don’t think anyone should react to that.

What are your next projects?

There are some forthcoming projects which I can’t discuss right now. My goal is to take my work in the right direction. Everyone here wants to work hard and do a good job. Some get opportunities earlier and others take time.