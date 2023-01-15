Shakira's new song dissing ex Gerard Pique shatters YouTube record

With Shakira by his side, Gerard Pique's celebrity had reached new levels, and the couple expanded their influence beyond music and sport.

Pop star Shakira's new song dissing her ex-partner has broken a YouTube record.

Called "Out of Your League", the track takes potshots at Pique for his rumoured relationship with a 23-year-old. “I’m worth two 22-year-olds, you swapped a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo," the Colombian star sang.

Since being uploaded to YouTube three days ago, it has gathered 104 million views.

The track was the first-ever Latin song to have 63 million views in a period of 24 hours.

"Out of Your League" is a collaboration between Shakira and Argentine artiste DJ Bizarrap.

Pique, a star footballer, has responded to the track, saying that Casio made a sponsorship agreement with his King's League after the song was released.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, announced in June, 2022 that they were separating after over 10 years together. The couple have two sons -- Milan and Sascha.

Shakira is one of the biggest names in the global music industry, best known for smash hits like Hips Don't Lie and FIFA 2010 anthem Waka Waka

Pique, meanwhile, is a Spanish football star, part of the teams that won FIFA in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012.

With Barcelona, he was also a three-time Champions League winner.

Pique announced his retirement in November, 2022. "I'm going to become a super fan, I'll be supporting the team and pass on my love for Barca to my son," he said in an emotional speech. "And sooner or later, I'll be back," he concluded

The same month, Shakira and Pique reached an agreement for the custody of their children.

It said Shakira would live in Miami with the kids and Pique would get them for 10 days every month and during school breaks.