Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh set to resume their blockbuster run with Jersey and '83

Shahid Kapoor in 'Jersey', which releases in theatres on December 31, 2021. (Image: Screen grab)

Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh created history when they appeared together in Padmaavat, which went on to earn nearly Rs300 crore (called a triple century film in industry parlance) at the box office.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat released in January 2018 after much difficulty and went on to become a blockbuster. The film had the protagonist - Shahid Kapoor - and the antagonist - Ranveer Singh - falling in love with the same woman (played by Deepika Padukone).

Now, Singh and Kapoor will be seen just a week apart in December 2021, as their respective films Jersey and '83 release after months of delay. Both films, incidentally, are about cricket.

Both actors are at the peak of their careers. Each has some major successes behind him. Let’s talk about Shahid Kapoor first.

Senior to Ranveer Singh in the industry, Kapoor has been performing quite consistently over the years but was waiting for a couple of big ones at the box office to make an even more serious impression. This happened first with Padmaavat, which earned him accolades for his restrained yet powerful acting. Then, with Kabir Singh which released in 2019. The film went on to net close to Rs280 crore from its theatrical run just in India. Kapoor had been waiting to hit his first century as a solo lead for over a decade. This finally happened with the Sandeep Reddy Venga-directed remake of Arjun Reddy.

Also read: PVR expects to go back to pre-pandemic screen addition rate by FY23

As for Ranveer Singh, he has been on a winning spree. Ever since the release of Dil Dhadakne Do back in 2015, the superstar has seen only one commercial and critical disappointment, Befikre. Otherwise, he has enjoyed a flurry of successes, with films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy.

Just look at his massive record; there is a triple century (Padmaavat), huge double century (Simmba), one almost double century (Bajirao Mastani) and a good century (Gully Boy) to his name already. Of the actors who have entered the industry over the last 10-15 years, Singh has clearly emerged as one of the best. And he's going strong, that too with great variety in the kinds of roles he's doing.

Now before the close of 2021, both Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will aim to keep their flag flying high.

Their journey was stalled in 2020, when the pandemic played spoilsport. Ranveer Singh’s '83 was supposed to release last year but then had to wait patiently for a more suitable time. As for Shahid Kapoor, he signed just one film, Jersey, in recent times, and chose to have it as his next theatrical release, even if that meant a gap of two and a half years since the release of Kabir Singh.

Both films look promising. The teaser of '83 is out, and the Sajid Nadiadwala production looks great with Ranveer Singh embodying the characteristics of the legendary Kapil Dev. Director Kabir Khan had promised that a classic was in the offing with his film about India’s great win over West Indies in Cricket World Cup 1983 - and the early signs are, he meant it.

As for Shahid Kapoor, he is set to bring on his restrained angry young man avtar to the fore again with Jersey. In Kabir Singh, he fought for the love of his life. In Jersey, he is fighting for his child and his pride, as he aims to reclaim his past glory as an ace cricketer. Remake of the namesake South film, it’s a fictional tale with a strong family angle to it, hence promising to bring on dollops of emotions.

The two film releases are separated by just a week. While '83 releases on December 24, Jersey arrives on December 31 - as such, they will be the last two big-ticket releases of the year. Makers of both the films are going all out to ensure that there is great visibility among audiences.

For Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, it's an opportunity to regain the momentum, and pick things up from where they left off after their last mega-releases.