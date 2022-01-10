Ranveer Singh's '83 scores a century, to become the actor's sixth Rs 100 crore film

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in '83, which has made more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. (Image: screen grab)

'83 has entered the 100 Crore Club. The film is also actor Ranveer Singh’s sixth century so far, and his fourth century in a row.

Prior to this, Ranveer Singh scored a triple-century (Padmaavat) and a double-century (Simmba) followed by a century (Gully Boy).

Of course, '83 is also one of those films where a double-century was on the cards - with a lower end expectation of around Rs 150 crore. However, the circumstances seemed less than favourable as the pandemic has surged on. It has turned out to be an unfortunate case of a film not quite getting its due; the narrative could of course change for the better once the film arrives on satellite and OTT.

Meanwhile, here are Ranveer’s centuries so far:

Padmaavat - Rs 302.15 croreSimmba - Rs 240.31 croreBajirao Mastani - Rs 188 croreGully Boy - Rs 140 croreRam Leela - Rs 118.7 crore

'83 - Rs 100.85 crore (still running)

With six centuries to his name, Ranveer Singh is now at a joint fifth position when it comes to the highest count of 100 Crore Club films that any Bollywood actor has earned. The others with the same count of centuries are Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

While Aamir Khan's Rs 100-crore films include Dangal and PK (triple centuries), Dhoom 3 and 3 Idiots (double centuries) and Ghajini (the first ever 100 Crore Club film), Hrithik Roshan made a triple-century with War, double centuries with Krrish 3 and Super 30, and a century each with Bang Bang and Kaabil.

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, with 15 centuries each, have acted in the maximum number of Rs 100-crore films in Bollywood. Ajay Devgn has 11 centuries, Shah Rukh Khan has seven, and Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan each have four Rs 100-crore films to their names so far.

As for the line up ahead, Ranveer Singh will be seen in films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani next.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources