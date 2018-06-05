Priyanka Chopra draws flak as Quantico episode portrays some Indian nationalists as terrorists

The latest episode of Priyanka Chopra-starrer Quantico, which portrayed some Indian nationalists as terrorists, has not been received well by Indian viewers and fans of the show.

The episode features a group of Indian nationalists who plot a bomb blast in Manhattan, New York, with the ultimate intention of framing Pakistan for the incident.

Quantico, currently in its third season, is an American thriller drama series that follows the life of FBI agent Alex Parrish (played by Priyanka Chopra). Parrish becomes a prime suspect in a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal in New York.

The latest episode, aired on June 1 in India, drew a lot of flak from viewers, who are reportedly mad at Priyanka Chopra for agreeing to act in such an episode, which they feel maligns India's image across the globe.

Twitterati, as Twitter users are popularly called, trolled the actress and the show, calling it 'nonsensical' and 'highly unrealistic'.

"What the hell was this episode of #Quantico .. they tried to show 'Indian nationalists' (their term) trying to blow up Manhattan to frame Pakistan. I don’t even know what sort of ridiculous narrative was this episode trying to set.. nonsensical stuff," a particularly irate Twitter user posted.

Another angry Indian pointed out that thousands of Indians go to work in Manhattan every day and that plotting a bomb blast in Manhattan would be like plotting one in Delhi.

Quantico was a breakout success when it first aired in 2015. However, with time, it started to lose momentum and witnessed a decline in viewership through it second season.