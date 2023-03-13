Cocaine bear to donkey onstage: 5 viral moments from Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel with Jenny the miniature donkey

There was no ‘slapgate’ this time around, but the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night still gave us plenty to talk about. Even with a galaxy of stars in attendance, it was two animals that grabbed attention at the 95th Academy Awards. Electrifying performances, emotional acceptance speeches and some cracking jokes – all came together to make the night a memorable one.

Here is a look at 5 viral moments from Oscars 2023:

Cocaine bear makes an appearance



They really brought out THE Cocaine Bear on stage. pic.twitter.com/pdaxaBTdW6

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 13, 2023

Before the Oscars, there were a lot of jokes about ‘Cocaine bear’ presenting an award at the ceremony – so imagine the surprise when director Elizabeth Banks actually walked onstage with the titular character of her film ‘Cocaine Bear’. It wasn’t an actual bear that took the stage at the Oscars, but a performer in a bear costume. The cocaine bear cameo nevertheless sent social media into tizzy.

A donkey onstage

There wasn’t an actual bear at the Oscars, but there was a real-life miniature donkey. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought Jenny the donkey onstage in what was possibly the cutest moment at the Oscars this year. Jenny starred in the Oscar-nominated tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin. But she’s not just an actress, she’s also an emotional support animal, as Kimmel told the audience.

Hugh Grant’s awkward interview



Hugh Grant is my spirit animal this year pic.twitter.com/NO8hyOnsNw

— Suchitra Vijayan (@suchitrav) March 13, 2023



Not everyone was a fan of Hugh Grant’s red carpet interview. The British actor, a presenter this year, looked visibly disinterested in Ashley Graham’s questions, keeping his answers short and even rolling his eyes at one point. The awkward interview became a talking point on social media, where many called out the 62-year-old star for acting rude.

Malala’s mic-drop moment



Treat people with kindness https://t.co/ZvUVHcrTBJ

— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 13, 2023

Kimmel's attempt to draw Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai into a discussion about a recent internet scandal surrounding Harry Styles fell flat. "Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration,” Kimmel said. “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

"I only talk about peace," she deadpanned, earning praise on Twitter for her rejoinder.

Lady Gaga goes makeup-free



everyone expected a big production but lady gaga has once again prove that all she need is her talent to stand out. all the glam being stripped away just an intimate performance with her voice #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TQovRbZ8ZG

— allure (@allurequinn) March 13, 2023



Lady Gaga went mostly makeup-free as she performed her Oscar nominated song at the awards ceremony. A dressed-down Lady Gaga sang an emotional, heartfelt rendition of "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, wearing a black T-shirt instead of couture that has become the norm at Oscars.