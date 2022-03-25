English
    The Ultimate Oscar 2022 quiz: How well do you know the Academy Awards?

    Oscars 2022: Take this quiz to test your knowledge of this year's Academy Awards.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST
    Oscars 2022: The 94th Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles.

    The Oscars is Hollywood's biggest night, and the annual gala generates ample buzz to keep film enthusiasts predicting who will take home the awards. The 94th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood.

    Take this quiz to test your knowledge of this years Oscars. Scroll down for the answers.

    Which film has not been nominated for Oscar 2022 Best Picture?

    1. CODA

    2. The Disciple

    3. Drive My Car

    4. The Power of the Dog


    Which film has the highest number of nominations this year?

    1. Power of the Dog

    2. Dune

    3. West Side Story

    4. Coda


    Who is featured in “Don't Look Up”?

    1. Tom Hanks

    2. Will Smith

    3. Hugh Jackman

    4. Leonardo DiCaprio


    Which is the Indian film nominated for Oscars 2022?

    1. The Disciple

    2. Writing with Fire

    3. None


    Who among these has been nominated for Best Actor?

    1. Leonardo DiCaprio

    2. Anthony Hopkins

    3. Benedict Cumberbatch

    4. Chadwick Boseman


    Who among these has not been nominated for Best Actress?

    1. Alana Haim

    2. Olivia Colman

    3. Jessica Chastain

    4. Kristen Stewart


    Who is among the hosts for Oscar 2022?

    1. Amy Schumer

    2. Priyanka Chopra

    3. Jimmy Kimmel

    4. Mindy Kaling


    Which was India’s official entry to Oscars 2022 but failed to make the cut?

    1. Koozhangal

    2. Writing With Fire

    3. Jallikattu

    4. Jai Bheem


    Who is the lead actor in “King Richard”?

    1. Morgan Freeman

    2. Denzel Washington

    3. Will Smith

    4. Benedict Cumberbatch


    Who is the director of “The Power of the Dog”?

    1. Steven Spielberg

    2. Jane Campion

    3. Kenneth Branagh

    4. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi


    Who among these actors are first-time nominees this year?

    1. Jesse Plemons

    2. Benedict Cumberbatch

    3. Will Smith

    4. JK Simmons


    Which actor marks his 10th Oscar nomination this year?

    1. Denzel Washington

    2. Benedict Cumberbatch

    3. Leonardo DiCaprio

    4. Morgan Freeman


     

    Here are the answers in bold:

    Which film has not been nominated for Oscar 2022 Best Picture?

    1. CODA

    2. The Disciple

    3. Drive My Car

    4. The Power of the Dog


    Which film has the highest number of nominations this year?

    1. Power of the Dog

    2. Dune

    3. West Side Story

    4. Coda


    Who is featured in “Don't Look Up”?

    1. Tom Hanks

    2. Will Smith

    3. Hugh Jackman

    4. Leonardo DiCaprio


    Which is the Indian film nominated for Oscars 2022?

    1. The Disciple

    2. Writing with Fire

    3. None


    Who among these has been nominated for Best Actor?

    1. Leonardo DiCaprio

    2. Anthony Hopkins

    3. Benedict Cumberbatch

    4. Chadwick Boseman


    Who among these has not been nominated for Best Actress?

    1. Alana Haim

    2. Olivia Colman

    3. Jessica Chastain

    4. Kristen Stewart


    Who is among the hosts for Oscar 2022?

    1. Amy Schumer

    2. Priyanka Chopra

    3. Jimmy Kimmel

    4. Mindy Kaling


    Which was India’s official entry to Oscars 2022 but failed to make the cut?

    1. Koozhangal

    2. Writing With Fire

    3. Jallikattu

    4. Jai Bheem


    Who is the lead actor in “King Richard”?

    1. Morgan Freeman

    2. Denzel Washington

    3. Will Smith

    4. Benedict Cumberbatch


    Who is the director of “The Power of the Dog”?

    1. Steven Spielberg

    2. Jane Campion

    3. Kenneth Branagh

    4. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi


    Who among these actors are first-time nominees this year?

    1. Jesse Plemons

    2. Benedict Cumberbatch

    3. Will Smith

    4. JK Simmons


    Which actor marks his 10th Oscar nomination this year?

    1. Denzel Washington

    2. Benedict Cumberbatch

    3. Leonardo DiCaprio

    4. Morgan Freeman
