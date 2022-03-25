The Ultimate Oscar 2022 quiz: How well do you know the Academy Awards?

Oscars 2022: The 94th Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles.

The Oscars is Hollywood's biggest night, and the annual gala generates ample buzz to keep film enthusiasts predicting who will take home the awards. The 94th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood.

Take this quiz to test your knowledge of this years Oscars. Scroll down for the answers.



CODA

The Disciple

Drive My Car

The Power of the Dog





Power of the Dog

Dune

West Side Story

Coda





Tom Hanks

Will Smith

Hugh Jackman

Leonardo DiCaprio





The Disciple

Writing with Fire

None





Leonardo DiCaprio

Anthony Hopkins

Benedict Cumberbatch

Chadwick Boseman





Alana Haim

Olivia Colman

Jessica Chastain

Kristen Stewart





Amy Schumer

Priyanka Chopra

Jimmy Kimmel

Mindy Kaling





Koozhangal

Writing With Fire

Jallikattu

Jai Bheem





Morgan Freeman

Denzel Washington

Will Smith

Benedict Cumberbatch





Steven Spielberg

Jane Campion

Kenneth Branagh

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi





Jesse Plemons

Benedict Cumberbatch

Will Smith

JK Simmons





Denzel Washington

Benedict Cumberbatch

Leonardo DiCaprio

Morgan Freeman



Here are the answers in bold:



