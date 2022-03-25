The Ultimate Oscar 2022 quiz: How well do you know the Academy Awards?
Oscars 2022: Take this quiz to test your knowledge of this year's Academy Awards.
March 25, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST
Oscars 2022: The 94th Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles.
The Oscars is Hollywood's biggest night, and the annual gala generates ample buzz to keep film enthusiasts predicting who will take home the awards. The 94th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood.
Here are the answers in bold:Which film has not been nominated for Oscar 2022 Best Picture?
Which film has the highest number of nominations this year?
- CODA
- The Disciple
- Drive My Car
- The Power of the Dog
Who is featured in “Don't Look Up”?
- Power of the Dog
- Dune
- West Side Story
- Coda
Which is the Indian film nominated for Oscars 2022?
- Tom Hanks
- Will Smith
- Hugh Jackman
- Leonardo DiCaprio
Who among these has been nominated for Best Actor?
- The Disciple
- Writing with Fire
- None
Who among these has not been nominated for Best Actress?
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Anthony Hopkins
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Chadwick Boseman
Who is among the hosts for Oscar 2022?
- Alana Haim
- Olivia Colman
- Jessica Chastain
- Kristen Stewart
Which was India’s official entry to Oscars 2022 but failed to make the cut?
- Amy Schumer
- Priyanka Chopra
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Mindy Kaling
Who is the lead actor in “King Richard”?
- Koozhangal
- Writing With Fire
- Jallikattu
- Jai Bheem
Who is the director of “The Power of the Dog”?
- Morgan Freeman
- Denzel Washington
- Will Smith
- Benedict Cumberbatch
Who among these actors are first-time nominees this year?
- Steven Spielberg
- Jane Campion
- Kenneth Branagh
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Which actor marks his 10th Oscar nomination this year?
- Jesse Plemons
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Will Smith
- JK Simmons
- Denzel Washington
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Morgan Freeman