Oscars 2022: The 10 films in race to win Best Picture

The Oscars will be handed out on March 27, Sunday, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. According to Indian time, the event will begin on Monday morning.

Ahead of the Oscars 2022 ceremony, here is a look at the movies in race to win Best Picture.

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion explores sexual repression and toxic masculinity in this dark Western Drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The movie bagged the most nominations – 12 – including Best Director, making Campion the only woman filmmaker to nominated for the award twice. The film is being seen as the frontrunner for Best Picture.

CODA

CODA by Sian Heder tells the story of a teenager (Rubi Rossi, played by Emilia Jones) in Massachusetts, who is caught between her musical ambitions and the responsibility of being an interpreter for her deaf family. The film casts deaf/non-hearing actors Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant and Troy Kotsur as her family members.

Kotsur, who plays the father, could make history as the first deaf actor to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

This poignant film has emerged as the key challenge to Campion’s The Power of the Dog after bagging the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards.

Dune

Dune, Denis Villeneuve's epic science fiction film, bagged 10 Oscar nominations, including for cinematography, editing, sound and screenplay. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson, Dune follows intergalactic warrior Paul Atreides, who leads his people in a struggle for survival. The film is an adaptation of American author Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name.

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama is set in a tumultuous period in Irish history. It follows the life of an Ulster Protestant family from the point of view of their nine-year-old son. The film’s cast includes Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and Judi Dench. The film won seven nominations in all, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds) and Best Original Screenplay.

King Richard

This sports biography directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. The film bagged six Oscar nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Smith.

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the 1957 stage musical, which tells the story of Tony and Maria, two star-crossed lovers in New York, received seven Oscar nominations -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Sound. It stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler is leading roles.

Nightmare Alley

The film by Guillermo del Toro, whose The Shape of Water won Best Picture in 2018, got four nominations, including for Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. The neo-noir psychological thriller stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins, Willem Defoe, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn and Ron Perlman.

Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay’s allegory on climate change stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers trying in vain to warn an apathetic world about a planet-killing comet that is headed the Earth’s way. The satire’s nomination for Best Picture had created a controversy, with many arguing it was not worthy of an Oscar nod.

Apart from Best Picture, the film bagged nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score.

Drive My Car

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s adaptation of a short story from Haruki Murakami's 2014 collection Men Without Women has also received Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Feature Film nominations.

It explores the bond between an aging widowed actor and a 20-year-old chauffer.

Drive My Car is being seen as a strong contender for the Best International Feature Film Award, the other nominees for which include Flee from Denmark, The Hand Of God from Italy, Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom from Bhutan and The Worst Person In The World from Norway.

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedy-drama stars fresh-faced leads Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. Hoffman’s character, a teenager, woos Haim’s namesake character, in this relaxed and full-of-laughs film.

