Oscars 2022 | Full list of nominees for 94th Academy Awards

BEST PICTURE | Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR | Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

BEST ACTRESS | Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST ACTOR | Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!), Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS | Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR | Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN | Cruella (Jenny Beavan), Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran), Dune (Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan), Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira), West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

BEST SOUND | Belfast (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri), Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett), No Time to Die (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor), The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb), West Side Story (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | CODA (screenplay by Siân Heder), Drive My Car (screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe), Dune (screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth), The Lost Daughter (written by Maggie Gyllenhaal), The Power of the Dog (written by Jane Campion)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | Belfast (written by Kenneth Branagh), Don’t Look Up (screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay & David Sirota), King Richard (written by Zach Baylin), Licorice Pizza (written by Paul Thomas Anderson), The Worst Person in the World (written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT | Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn and Les Mills), Bestia (Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz), Boxballet (Anton Dyakov), Robin Robin (Dan Ojari and Mikey Please), The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT | Ala Kachuu — Take and Run (Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger), The Dress (Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Ślesicki), The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed), On My Mind (Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson), Please Hold (K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse)

BEST FILM EDITING | Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin), Dune (Joe Walker), King Richard (Pamela Martin), The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras), Tick, Tick … Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS | Dune (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer), Free Guy (Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick), No Time to Die (Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver), Spider-Man: No Way Home (Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick)