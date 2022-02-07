MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Original 'Fight Club' ending restored in China after backlash

    Fight Club: In the original closing scenes, star Edward Norton's narrator kills his imaginary alter-ego Tyler Durden, played by Brad Pitt, before watching multiple buildings explode, suggesting his character's plan to bring down modern civilisation.

    AFP
    February 07, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    There was widespread anger after censors replaced the original finale of Fight Club on a version streaming on platform Tencent Video.

    There was widespread anger after censors replaced the original finale of Fight Club on a version streaming on platform Tencent Video.

    The original, iconic ending of cult US film Fight Club has been restored to screens in China after a censored version that brought all criminals to book sparked outrage online.

    Beijing has some of the world's most restrictive censorship rules with authorities only approving a handful of foreign films for release each year -- sometimes with major cuts.

    But reversing endings is rare, and there was widespread anger after censors replaced the original finale of Fight Club on a version streaming on platform Tencent Video.

    In the original closing scenes, star Edward Norton's narrator kills his imaginary alter-ego Tyler Durden, played by Brad Pitt, before watching multiple buildings explode, suggesting his character's plan to bring down modern civilisation.

    But the version on Tencent instead closed with a line of text on a black screen to say the police "rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals".

    Close

    In a rare censorship reversal, however, Tencent this week began to air the original conclusion of David Fincher's film, including the iconic explosive ending that was trimmed last month.

    The ending in which the state triumphs had sparked head scratching and outrage among some Chinese viewers -- many of whom would likely have seen pirated versions of the unadulterated film.

    Human Rights Watch described the cuts as "dystopian".

    Author Chuck Palahniuk, who wrote the 1996 novel that Fight Club was adapted from, tweeted that China had "done the right thing".

    Tencent did not reply to questions on what led to the censorship, nor its abrupt reversal, which prompted more debate online.

    "Now, I'm speechless!" wrote one Chinese film fan, with the sentiment echoed across social media.
    AFP
    Tags: #Fight Club #Fight Club China #Fight Club China ending #Fight Club ending
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 02:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.