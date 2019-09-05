App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LazyPay extends 'pay later' offering for Gaana, Sony Liv and Alt Balaji

There will be a ‘one-click-pay-later’ feature on Gaana.com, Sony Liv and ALTBalaji which will help users subscribe faster and pay later

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OTT subscriptions have now become a part of the monthly bills along with other expenses like rent, electricity and EMIs.

Wouldn’t it be a relief if you could pay for your streaming services not in the opening days of the month and had the option of paying later for these services?

Now, subscribers of music streaming platform Gaana, video streaming platforms SonyLiv and AltBalaji can choose to pay later as LazyPay has partnered with the three platforms.

Close

There will be a ‘one-click-pay-later’ feature on Gaana.com, SonyLiv and ALTBalaji which will help users subscribe faster and pay later.

related news

A consumer can subscribe on Gaana.com, ALTBalaji and Sony Liv using LazyPay and will be allowed to pay in 15 days through the LazyPay app.

Subscription revenues are an important part of income for the over the top (OTT) platforms.

While Indians are getting onto OTTs, not many prefer paying for these services.

Hence, the streaming platforms are putting in efforts to turn the users into paid subscribers and options like pay later could result in higher conversion rates for these platforms.

The subscription video on demand (SVOD) is expected to grow at 21.8 percent CAGR from Rs 3,756 crore in 2018 to Rs 10,708 crore in 2023, according to Global Entertainment and Media Outlook report.

In addition, India’s music, radio and podcasts market in 2018 was worth Rs 5,753 crore which was up from Rs 3,890 crore in 2014.

Total music streaming revenue forecast is likely to hit Rs 10,858 crore by 2023, a 13.5 percent CAGR growth.

This, reflects that the streaming platforms can score big with subscription revenues if ease of pay and other such options are offered to the users.

LazyPay was launched in 2017 by Payu,a fintech company, as 'buy now pay later' option at checkout.

Since then LazyPay has expanded its portfolio and has evolved into a credit provider.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 02:14 pm

tags #Companies #Entertainment

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.