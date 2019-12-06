Kabir Singh rules hearts with its music, Arijit Singh most-streamed Indian artist: Spotify

Who hasn’t listened to songs from the film Kabir Singh on loop this year? Are Bekhayali or Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage your favourites? If yes, then you would be glad to know that these two songs are among the most-streamed songs of 2019.

According to data shared by Spotify, the Swedish music streaming platform, the top-streamed Indian artists on Spotify this year were Arijit Singh with 4,561,133 monthly listeners, Tanishk Bagchi with 3,536,267 monthly listeners and Neha Kakkar with 3,085,062 monthly listeners.

The top songs of 2019 include Señorita by Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, followed by Kabir Singh’s Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage by Arijit Singh and Mithoon, and Bekhayali by Sachet Tandon and Sachet-Parampara.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh not only won the hearts of movie-goers, it struck the right chord with music lovers too. The proof of this is Kabir Singh taking the top spot as the most-streamed album on Spotify in India.

Tanishk Bagchi, Dhvani Bhanushali and Asees Kaur occupy the top three positions among India’s top 'breakout artists' this year, a category defined on the basis of the new fans they gained in a year.

What’s more? American rapper Post Malone dominated listens in India, by being the only international act to feature in India’s top-streamed artists in 2019.

In addition, data shared by the music platform also highlighted the growing traction for K-pop music and artists. Top-streamed K-pop artists on the music platform include BTS with 14,677,761 monthly listeners, BLACKPINK with 8,484,707 monthly listeners and TWICE with 3,757,164 monthly listeners.

Talking about international artists, top-streamed international artists include Post Malone with 55,951,094 monthly listeners, Shawn Mendes with 46,388,188 monthly listeners and BTS with 14,677,761 monthly listeners.