    K Viswanath, veteran filmmaker, dies at 92

    K Viswanath, who started his journey as a sound artiste, directed award-winning films such as 'Sankarabharanam', 'Sagara Sangamam' and 'Swati Mutyam'.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST
    K Viswanath was popularly known as 'Kalatapasvi'. (Image credit: @mammukka/Twitter)

    Dadasaheb Phalke awardee and renowned filmmaker Kasinadhuni Viswanath died at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 92. Viswanath was unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, sources said. He died at the hospital around midnight Thursday.

    K Viswanath, popularly known as 'Kalatapasvi', was born in February 1930 in Andhra Pradesh.

    A prominent name not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil and Hindi films, he became the 48th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema. He was conferred with the award for the year 2016.

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the death of Viswanath, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.