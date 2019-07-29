John Abraham expected to score big at box office with Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House, returns as yet another powerful cop

John Abraham has played a law-abiding officer in many films over the years. Now in his upcoming release Batla House, he is playing a decorated cop no less. The man at the helm of affairs is Nikkhil Advani, who again has a thing or two when it comes to projecting his leading men as true patriots. With the duo joining hands in this Independence Day release, fireworks are expected at the box office.

Both have a good history of making films with a strong patriotic flavor.

Talking about John Abraham first, he is someone who has indeed found a bearing for himself when it comes to enacting some powerful parts for the big screen. Last year was particularly good for him when he was seen in two films belonging to altogether different genres and enacted contrasting characters. In Parmanu - The Story of Pokharan, he played the part of an officer who had to get the nuclear mission right despite all the adversities coming into play. There were no fists or kicks involved and in a solitary action sequence, he was in fact pinned to ground.

On the other hand, he came back all mighty and brawny in Satyameva Jayate where he wasn't exactly following the law but was definitely taking on the law-breakers. As a 'maseeha' of sorts who took it upon himself to get the society rid of evils, he came across as 'the John Abraham' that audiences have seen over the years, and came up trumps. While Parmanu - The Story of Pokharan was a good success, Satyameva Jatyate set a record for the biggest opening ever when it came to an ‘adults only’ film, before Kabir Singh tipped it.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that John Abraham has indeed found his bearing when it comes to enacting a part that fights for the truth. His 2019 release Romeo Akbar Walter was set in the same mode as well where he played the part of a spy. In Force 2 as well as Dishoom, he played an honest cop, though one of his most memorable films continues to be Madras Cafe which actually started it all.

As for Nikkhil Advani, he recently celebrated six years of his D-Day. The film was a fantastical tale of India's most wanted criminal (modeled on Dawood Ibrahim) being brought back into India. A well-knit thriller which had Arjun Rampal and Irrfan Khan leading the show with Rishi Kapoor as the antagonist, it deserved to be a much bigger success than it turned out to be.

Nonetheless, he too has a patriotic success to his name, Airlift. The Akshay Kumar starrer was based on a true story and is the biggest grosser ever for Nikkhil Advani after his debut directorial outing Kal Ho Na Ho, which belonged to an altogether different genre.

As for action-dramas, Satyameva Jayate was the last outing from his production house Emmay Entertainment, where he has Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani as his partners. That film had John Abraham in the lead and together, the quartet gave a bonafide hit which just about fell short of the century mark.

Well, the Rs 100-crore club may not have been entered with their last Independence Day outing, but it could well turn out to be the case with their latest outing, Batla House, which releases on August 15.