Is this a pie chart or a bar graph? Or both? Twitter can't make its mind about this viral photo

this is both a pie chart and a bar graph pic.twitter.com/N0QcfEwitX

— John Regehr (@johnregehr) December 6, 2021

It started out as a bucket of popcorn and ended up becoming an internet sensation. John Regehr, 2nd Associate Dean of Internal Affairs, Glarbhard University, recently tweeted a photo of a popcorn bucket with compartments for different kinds of the snack and it opened floodgates of er... mathematical proportions.

While some Twitter users deliberated on whether it would be a pie chart or bar graph, others discussed the possible flavours of the popcorn. "It’s actually 3.14 equal portions so it is in fact a pi chart," tweeted rj who goes by the handle @BadTweetsLLC, while Dana Herra wondered, "Why do they even put the butter flavor in? Nobody eats the butter flavor. They should use that space for a flaming hot flavor or garlic Parmesan flavor or something."

Digital library strategist John Mark Ockerbloom commented, I'll be nitpicky and say it can be *either* a pie chart *or* a bar graph. It's the first if the partitions move and the vertical fill level is equal across all sections; it's the second if the partitions are fixed and the horizontal area is equal across all sections."

And then AVANTE, who goes by the handle @Avante_Bass weighed in, "Well I think it can be both if the vertical value of each partition represents ‘x’ stat and the horizontal value of each partition represents ‘y’ stat. For example, vertical values represent the height of a building, horizontal values represent width of a building."

Congrats! You’ve made an edible Viz Crime. pic.twitter.com/fwUIQDEVxX — all your base are belong to (@jasongfleischer) December 7, 2021



While Twitter is yet to reach a decision, what do you make of this bucket of popcorn?