Indian-origin Justin Narayan wins MasterChef Australia 13

Justin Narayan wins MasterChef Australia 2021

Indian-origin pastor Justin Narayan has won MasterChef Australia Season 13. The 27-year-old hailing from Western Australia has become the second Indian-origin contestant to take home the MasterChef Australia trophy. Prison guard Sashi Cheliah was the first Indian-origin person to win MasterChef Australia in 2018.

Justin was competing against Kishwar Chowdhury, who hails from Bangladesh, and Pete Campbell. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

The official Instagram page of MasterChef Australia announced the name of the winner of the 13edition of the popular cooking show. A photograph of Justin Narayan holding the trophy was shared with the caption: “Congratulations to our #MasterChefAU 2021 WINNER!”

Justin Narayan, who wishes to own a restaurant or a food truck someday, started cooking at the age of 13. The Indian-origin chef wishes to feed and educate slum children in India with a portion of the profit he earns.

His part Fijian and part Indian heritage greatly influenced his culinary style and the MasterChef Australia winner 2021 says his mother has been one of his biggest inspirations and also the best cook he knows.

Some of the most loved dishes Justin whipped up at MasterChef Australia included Indian-style chicken tacos, charcoal chicken, flatbread with pickled salad, and Indian chicken curry.