Exclusive | I won’t do any film with adult comedy, double meaning dialogues: Ajay Devgn

After 28 years, close to 100 films and many successes, Ajay Devgn is in a comfortable space when it comes to his Bollywood outings.

Even though Devgn has been known for his intense performances from his 1991 debut with Phool Aur Kaante to his last big screen outing Raid (2018), he has intermittently dabbled with comedies.

His stint with Rohit Shetty has of course resulted in a few comedy films with blockbuster franchise Golmaal leading the pack. However, not many know that it was Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar who introduced Devgn into the world of comedy films with -- Ishq (1997).

Recollecting his work with Kumar, Devgn said, "Yes, we go back a long way."

"His sense of humour is very good. In fact, it is very different from other filmmakers who dabble with comedies. The way he goes into the depth of every scene and brings humour out of it is very remarkable. His brand of humour actually shows on screen. Jis tarah se woh ek scene ke baare mein sochte hain aur ussme se comedy nikaal laate hain, woh kaafi remarkable hai (The way he thinks about a scene and extracts comedy out of it is quite remarkable). I am particularly fond of his one liners which are truly fab," Devgn explained.

This reminds one of the comedy that was on display in Ishq, which saw him pair up with Aamir Khan in an unabashed affair. The film, which also starred Kajol and Juhi Chawla as the leading ladies, was a fresh take on comedy and had turned out to be quite popular among children and senior citizen alike.

"That is the way he targets his films," Devgn said, adding that "Total Dhamaal too is on the same lines because it appeals everyone from 6 to 60 (years of age).”

“I remember when he was narrating the script to me, I was laughing throughout. It was for two hours and that is what the exact duration of the film that will play in theatres. I told him that if he could bring the same humour on screen as well, then we had a huge winner in hands," Devgn said.

Devgn has been part of another comedy film with Kumar -- Masti (2004) -- in which he played a cop. While, the film was primarily led by Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, Devgn had an important part to play in it.

Masti also saw a couple of sequels -- Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti. Both films ventured into the adult comedy zone but Devgn did not feature in them.

However when Kumar returned to the family comedy zone with Total Dhamaal, Devgn not only stepped in as an actor, but also brought himself onboard as one of the producers.

If the promo is to an indication, the film has been put together for a family audience, with Kumar leaving the world of ‘masti’ behind and getting into a 'total dhamaal' zone. Pun intended.

"Yes, that is right. I am sure that I won’t do any film where there is adult comedy or double meaning dialogues. It is easy to make those kind of films which have double entendre. But to make people laugh with clean comedies is a tough task. I am glad that we have managed to achieve that with Total Dhamaal," Devgn explained.

Almost all comedies featuring Devgn have targeted family audiences, be it the Golmaal series, other films directed by Shetty such as Bol Bachchan, All The Best and Sunday, or a couple of films that he has done with Ashwini Dhar such as Son of Sardaar, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge. The only exception has been David Dhawan's Rascals which did step into the adult comedy space at a few junctures.

Now, with Total Dhamaal, getting a ‘U certificate’, Devgn is elated that the children-friendly film would get a much larger audience for itself.

"I am glad that the film has been passed with zero visual cuts with just a word or two changed here or there," Devgn said.

"This is one of the rare U certified films that we get these days. Total Dhamaal is a film where parents do not have to worry about at all. It is one film which kids can go and watch alone as well," he added.

With the film hitting the screens on February 22, it would be interesting to see what kind of reception it gets at the box office.