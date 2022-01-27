Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, postpones US shows

Elton John shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram.

Music legend Elton John has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him to postpone his concerts in Dallas, Texas. The 74-year-old singer shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis in a statement posted on his Instagram Stories.

"Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you'll be contacted with the new dates really soon," Elton John said.

The British veteran had been due to perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

"It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe," he added. John said he is "fully vaccinated and boosted" against COVID-19 and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

"So I'm fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend. As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can't wait to see you all soon!" he ended the statement. The singer resumed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in New Orleans last week. He had returned to the stage after a hiatus of almost two years.

The tour kickstarted in 2018 but was postponed due to the pandemic and then because the star musician needed hip surgery after a fall in September last year.