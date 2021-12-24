MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Atrangi Re is now yours': Akshay Kumar as love triangle releases on Disney + Hotstar

Directed by Aanand L Rai, "Atrangi Re", that stars Akshay Kumar, tells the story of Vishnu, played by Dhanush, a Tamilian boy, who meets a girl from Bihar, Rinku, played by Sara Ali Khan.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

"Atrangi Re" features Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. (Image credit: Photo tweeted @akshaykumar)


Akshay Kumar-starrer “Atrangi Re” has dropped on Disney + Hotstar and the film is the top searched item on the internet. Apart from Kumar, the romantic drama stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Atrangi Re is now yours to embrace. We hope you show it the same love that we made it with Orange heart Go stream it now only on @disneyplushotstar,” Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, sharing a promotional clip from the film.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is a love triangle, telling the story of Vishnu, played by Dhanush, a Tamilian boy, who meets a girl from Bihar, Rinku, played by Sara Ali Khan.

Ahead of the film’s release, Ali Khan visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain yesterday. The 26-year-old sported a white face mask with the text “Rinku” printed on it. “Jai Mahakal,” the actor wrote on Instagram and Twitter, along with photos of her from the temple.

Close

The soundtrack for “Atrangi Re” is by AR Rahman.

Shooting for the film began on March 1, 2020 before it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was finally wrapped up by March this year.
Tags: #Akshay Kumar #Atrangi Re #Dhanush #Sara Ali Khan
first published: Dec 24, 2021 11:01 am

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

