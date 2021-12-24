'Atrangi Re is now yours': Akshay Kumar as love triangle releases on Disney + Hotstar

"Atrangi Re" features Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. (Image credit: Photo tweeted @akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar-starrer “Atrangi Re” has dropped on Disney + Hotstar and the film is the top searched item on the internet. Apart from Kumar, the romantic drama stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

“Atrangi Re is now yours to embrace. We hope you show it the same love that we made it with Orange heart Go stream it now only on @disneyplushotstar,” Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, sharing a promotional clip from the film.



#AtrangiRe is now yours to embrace. We hope you show it the same love that we made it with Go stream it now only on @disneyplushotstar@aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/yoriTyAA14

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 23, 2021

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is a love triangle, telling the story of Vishnu, played by Dhanush , a Tamilian boy, who meets a girl from Bihar, Rinku, played by Sara Ali Khan

Ahead of the film’s release, Ali Khan visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain yesterday. The 26-year-old sported a white face mask with the text “Rinku” printed on it. “Jai Mahakal,” the actor wrote on Instagram and Twitter, along with photos of her from the temple.

The soundtrack for “Atrangi Re” is by AR Rahman.

Shooting for the film began on March 1, 2020 before it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was finally wrapped up by March this year.