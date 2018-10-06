All you need to know about Oxfam award for films challenging gender-based social norms

Time and again, films remind audiences that they reflect society. These powerful dramas make compelling social commentary on the times we live in, and there is no denying that films have a significant influence on people. Keeping this in mind, Oxfam India joined hands with the Mami film festival in 2016. An award for ‘Best film on Gender Equality’ was also instituted to focus on films that challenge gender-based social norms.

In its third year, the award is encouraging the theme ‘Cinema Beyond Stereotypes’. And this year, nine films have been shortlisted for the Oxfam award as compared to four last year.

“This is a reflection of the changing times in cinema industry worldwide. Stories that uphold a mirror to socio-political realities in India and that defy stereotypes of caste, class and gender are being made, accepted and appreciated. Women in films are making space to be heard both on and off-screen,” said Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India.

Rima Das’ Village Rockstars had won the Oxfam award in 2017. The Assamese film not only has won a National Award but is also India’s official entry to the Oscars.

What is Oxfam India and Oxfam Best Film on Gender Equality Award?

Oxfam is a non-profit organization, working with people to end the injustice of poverty. It has a vision of a just world where everyone can exercise their right to a life free from fear and violence.

The Oxfam Best Film on Gender Equality award aims to encourage and recognize professional filmmakers who make cinema promoting positive gender norms and inspire people for a future, where violence against women and girls no longer exists.

The award is to appreciate, celebrate and support stories and people in the industry challenging the status quo.

This year’s shortlisted films are in different Indian languages — Kannada, Marathi, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and each film has an arresting narrative.

From the Marathi film industry comes the movie Imago that tells the story of a shy, teenage girl battling leucoderma and the social stigma around it. Then there is Hamid that explores the two sides of the Kashmir conflict through the eyes of an eight-year-old boy.

The industry down South has made it to the list too. Kannada film Balekempa revolves around a couple unable to conceive a child while Nathicharami, directed by Mansore are shortlisted for the award. Bengali film Jonaki explores an 80-year-old woman's search for love.

Soni, a Hindi film directed by Ivan Ayr; Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil directed by Aadish Keluskar; Light In The Room (Ottamuri Velicham) directed by Rahul Riji Nair; and Sivaranjani And Two Other Women, a Tamil film directed by Vasanth S Sai are all selected for the Oxfam award.

The winner of the Oxfam Best Film on Gender Equality Award 2018 at MAMI for this year will be announced on November 1, the closing night of the festival.