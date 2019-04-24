Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De aims to beat these 10 romcom superhits

Joginder Tuteja

There is something about a romantic comedy film that brings on a smile time and again. After all, the right mix of romance and comedy peppered with a bit of drama is a staple diet for any Bollywood lover. No wonder, there are good expectations from De De Pyaar De as well which is a romcom in the offering this season.

Ajay Devgn who is in the lead, has done quite a few action and dramatic entertainers over the last 25 odd years. But, he has been quite selective when it comes to romcoms. This is what makes De De Pyaar De special as it also unites him with his 1990s leading lady Tabu along with new entrant Rakul Preet Singh. Moreover, the film is produced by Luv Ranjan who has mastered the art of romcoms, courtesy films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The question though, is, how big would De De Pyaar De, which marks the debut of Akiv Ali, turn out to be at the box office? While it seems certain to be a Rs 100 crore club affair, what needs to be seen is whether it manages to challenge the best amongst the best of the romcoms that Bollywood has seen in the recent times.

Let's take a look at the top 10 grossers in this genre as De De Pyaar De would be competing with these films.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Rs 189 crore

The biggest in this genre is Ayan Mukherji-directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In fact, the success has been unprecedented as hardly any film has managed to come close to the smash blockbuster success that this Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer had turned out to be.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns: Rs 152 crore

A mix of romcom as well as drama genre, this Aanand L Rai-directed film brought laughs galore with the antics of Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. If Tanu Weds Manu was a decent success, this sequel hit the roof and grew from strength to strength to emerge as a blockbuster no less.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Rs 117 crore

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been a hit jodi when it comes to the romcom genre and Badrinath Ki Dulhania was no exception. This one too came from the house of Karan Johar, as was the case with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Boasting of some chartbuster success, this one entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Rs 109 crore

Luv Ranjan would indeed be aiming to surpass the super success of his own Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with De De Pyaar De. On its release, not many would have expected the film to register this kind of business. However, audiences fell in love with what Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh brought on board and rest was taken care of by the chartbuster music.

Luka Chuppi: Rs 95 crore

Kartik Aaryan is pretty much turning out to be hot property in the romcom genre as he has three of his films already in the top 10. Luka Chuppi features him along with Kriti Sanon and could well have entered the Rs 100 crore club as well, if not for the immense competition it had from all quarters.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya: Rs 78 crore

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt stepped into the Dulhaniya franchise of Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. With a couple of hit songs to boast of, the film turned out to be a good success at the box office. This one had the right balance of romance as well as comedy in there.

Cocktail: Rs 76 crore

If there is one Bollywood film that can boast of being the kind of romcom that Hollywood would be proud of as well, it would be Homi Adajania-directed Cocktail. Dinesh Vijan produced this film along with Saif Ali Khan whose chemistry with Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty was crackling. As for Pritam's music, it stays on to be a huge chartbuster even till date.

Welcome: Rs 75 crore

Anees Bazmee has tried different genres over the years and Welcome stays on to be one of his best offerings till date. The film had comedy at its center stage with romance, drama as well as action surrounding it. Akshay Kumar played his part in a subtle manner even as he romanced Katrina Kaif in this film. Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar enacted memorable characters.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani: Rs 65 crore

The legend has it that even Ranbir Kapoor was not really sure of how Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani would play out for the audiences. However, director Raj Kumar Santoshi was quite confident about this film which had Ranbir paired up with Katrina Kaif. Pritam's music played a major role as well in elevating the popularity of this romcom which emerged as a major success.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: Rs 64 crore

Though Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a sleeper success, its sequel turned out to be a bona fide success right on the day of release. The film had Luv Ranjan at the helm of affairs again along with his favourite jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. Audiences were happy to grab this romcom with both hands and plans are already been put together for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3.

