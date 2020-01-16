Ajay Devgn scores his 11th century as ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ enters Rs 100 crore club

Ajay Devgn continues to roar. The superstar has been scoring back-to-back successes over the years and now his magnum opus — Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior — has joined the list.

The film has gone past the Rs 100 crore mark in six days flat, hence turning out to be a success in quick time for all involved. The film, which has been hailed by critics and loved by the audience, has also emerged as Devgn's 11th century at the box office.

Let's take a look at Ajay Devgn’s successes over the years:

> Golmaal Again: Rs 205.7 crore> Total Dhamaal: Rs 154.2 crore> Singham Returns: Rs 140 crore> Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Rs 107.6 crore (still running)> Golmaal 3: Rs 106 crore> Son of Sardaar: Rs 105 crore> De De Pyaar De: Rs 103.5 crore> Raid: Rs 103.07 crore> Bol Bachchan: Rs 103 crore> Shivaay: Rs 100.3 crore

> Singham: Rs 100.3 crores

While Golmaal is the biggest franchise to his name, the next in line is the Singham series. The films in the above list belong to a variety of different genres too — be it comedy, drama, action, period affair or even slice-of-life. Now, the manner in which Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been accumulating footfalls with every passing day, it is bound to go further up the chart.

While Singham Returns will be history before the close of the second weekend itself, Total Dhamaal would be surpassed before the second week is through.

From there, the film's journey towards the Rs 200-crore club would begin. Even though we wait to see if that indeed turns out to be the case, rest assured, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior would emerge as at least the second biggest grosser of Devgn's illustrious career.

As for his positioning among the list of superstars who have a majority of Rs 100-crore club successes to their names, he is next only to Salman Khan (15 centuries) and Akshay Kumar (14), with 11 centuries in his kitty.

In 2020, he would catch up further as he has Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidaan lined up — both of which are again blockbuster material.