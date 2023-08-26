Elon Musk's X launches new job hiring feature. The monthly fee is...

The launch of the new feature comes days after reports emerged as X was looking to introduce a job search feature.

Leading social networking platforms such as LinkedIn might soon find itself a new challenger after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) launched a new feature on their platform by entering the domain of professional networking and releasing a beta version of Hiring.

"Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organisations," X shared in a post on Saturday.



Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today: https://t.co/viOQ9BUM3Ypic.twitter.com/AYzdBIDjds — Hiring (@XHiring) August 25, 2023

The post saw several comments by users, many of whom posed a wide range of questions about the new feature while some raised concerns about future of other social networking platforms.

"Can it geo-filter? And filter using multiple criteria for search?

That's a useful feature, jobs in a particular location sphere or completely online would be very helpful to see," one user wrote.

"Is this feature for companies or candidates," another user wrote.

"This will be more successful than LinkedIn without a doubt," a third user wrote.

"Rip Linkedln, indeed, zip recruiter, glassdoor," a fourth user wrote.

Verified organisations will need to pay a monthly fee of approximately Rs 82,550 to share job opportunities on their X profiles.

Neowin reported that the Hiring feature on X would help companies to import data using supported Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) or through an XML feed.

