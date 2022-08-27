English
    Elon Musk's mother ‘sleeps in garage’ when visiting billionaire son

    Maye Musk says she sleeps in the garage while visiting son Elon Musk in Texas.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 27, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
    Elon Musk and his mother, supermodel Maye Musk, arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York.

    She may be the mother of the world’s richest person, but Maye Musk is not used to glitzy accommodations, least of all when visiting her billionaire son.

    The 74-year-old model and activist opened up about the sleeping arrangements in place when she visits Musk in Texas, where the SpaceX headquarters are located.

    Despite being the world’s richest person with a net worth touching $229 billion, Elon Musk is not interested in possessions “at all”, his mother told The Times. In fact, when she visits him in Texas, Maye has to “sleep in the garage” – she revealed without offering further details.

    “You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” Maye Musk told The Times.

    In April, Elon Musk had said he doesn’t own a home and crashes at his friends’ places. "I don't even own a place right now, I'm literally staying at friends' places," Elon Musk said during an interview with Chris Anderson, head of conference organizers TED.

    "If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms," he added.

    This came after he revealed, in 2020, his intention of selling all his properties.

    Musk later said his primary residence is a house in Boca Chica that he rents from SpaceX for $50,000.
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Maye Musk #SpaceX
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 05:43 pm
