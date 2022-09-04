Elon Musk to open Chris Rock’s show? Twitter responds with Oscars slap references

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla boss Elon Musk recently tweeted that comedian Chris Rock had invited him to open one of his shows. Unsurprisingly, the Twitter community responded with Will Smith references.

Musk's tweet was in response to a throwback to his Saturday Night Live monologue, shared by an account named DogeDesigner. They picked out Musk's "stand-up is my side hustle" quote to tweet along with the video.

In his reply to the clip, Musk revealed his stand-up plans.

"Chris Rock invited me to open for one of his shows. Thanks Chris! I will try not to flounder too much," Musk, whose SNL stint was criticised as "boring and off-putting" by some, tweeted.

Twitter users alluded to the infamous slap that Rock had received from actor Will Smith at this years Oscars' ceremony in March for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss struggle.

"Elon opening for Chris rock? That show would slap," read one comment.

Another said: "No slapping".

A third user, wary of the Oscars slap incident repeating, said: "I hope Will Smith isn’t in the audience."

Smith slapping Rock became the major talking point of Oscars 2022.

Rock's joke about Pinkett-Smith was widely deemed insensitive but many said Smith hitting him was still not justified.

In the wake of the controversy, Smith was in April barred from attending the Oscars ceremony for the next 10 years. Some had demanded that Smith be stripped of his Best Actor award for King Richard.

The actor publicly apologised to Rock, saying his behaviour at the Oscars was "shocking, painful and inexcusable".