    Elon Musk says this new Twitter feature can reduce impersonation risk

    After announcing the removal of ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks, Elon Musk has said the newly-introduced affiliate badge feature on Twitter can help reduce cases of impersonation.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 08, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
    Elon Musk

    Elon Musk had acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year

    After announcing the removal of ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks, Elon Musk has said the newly-introduced affiliate badge feature on Twitter can help cut down cases of impersonation. He was responding to a tweet about Barack Obama receiving an affiliate badge from The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama.

    Musk had set an April 1 deadline for individuals and companies to either pay for verification on Twitter or see their "verified" status removed, though many checkmarks still remain for non-paying Twitter users days later. However, these ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks are expected to be removed soon, and users who want to continue displaying the blue tick on Twitter will have to pay $8 a month (Rs 650 in India) as subscription fee.

    Meanwhile, brands and organisations will have to sign up for the pricier 'Verified for Organisations' programme, whose subscription starts at $1,000 per month. The subscription plan will give these organisations a gold checkmark and a square avatar. Organisations can also choose to affiliate an individual or entity associated with them for an additional $50 per month. These individuals will receive an affiliate badge next to their profile names on the microblogging platform.


    Responding to a tweet about Obama receiving the affiliate badge, Elon Musk noted that this feature could cut down risk of impersonation.


    “This will be great for reducing impersonation risk,” the owner of Twitter wrote.

    Musk’s decision to introduce paid verification had led to chaos as fake accounts proliferated on the platform in November. As Twitter accounts impersonating celebrities and politicians mushroomed on the site, the paid verification system was temporarily suspended.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 8, 2023 09:04 am