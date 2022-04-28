English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Envision sustainability for 100+ years with leaders, decision makers and thinkers. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk says by 'free speech' he means 'that which matches the law'

    "Free speech" has been central to Elon Musk's plans even before acquiring Twitter for $44 billion.

    Ankita Sengupta
    April 28, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Elon Musk has a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter (Image: Reuters)

    Elon Musk has a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter (Image: Reuters)


    Self-proclaimed "free speech" absolutist Elon Musk clarified what he actually means by the term. "By 'free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law," he tweeted.

    "I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."

    "Free speech" has been central to the tech billionaire's plans even before acquiring Twitter for $44 billion. His presumed definition of the term was the cause of concern to many with several planning to leave the micro-blogging platform in fear of hate speeches and spread of misinformation in the name of "free speech".

    In fact, Elon Musk's clarification comes in the wake of #leavetwitter and #leavingtwitter trending on the social media platform. Prominent among them is British actress Jameela Jamil who announced her decision to leave Twitter soon after Musk bought it.

    “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny,” she wrote.

    Jamil said her pictures with her dog Barold would be her “last tweet”.


    Reacting to the apparent exodus, Musk tweeted, "The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all," before following it up with the clarification.

     

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Elon Musk #free speech #Jameela Jamil #Twitter
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 01:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.