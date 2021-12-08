Elon Musk responds to Indian American's tweet on entertaining kids in Tesla Model 3 car

Elon Musk. (File photo)

Tesla is a huge part of Raj Balwani's life. The Indian-American YouTuber — whose parents were born in Mumbai — not only owns Tesla Model 3 car, but also considers himself to be an expert on all things Tesla.



So on Tuesday, when Raj took his kid out to collect take-out food, it struck him that keeping the child entertained in the car with Talking Tom cartoons while they waited for their order to be delivered was a huge thing for a parent. And so, he tweeted about it.

And Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, was quick to respond. "Lot of people don’t realize that you can watch almost any show in a Tesla," he commented.



To which Raj responded that Tesla truly had choices for the entire family.

Although both Raj and Musk's tweets were liked by thousands, some Twitter users, however, had a different take on the matter. Mark, who goes by the handle @MarkToxicPettit commented, "In 10-15 years, you'll wish you had used that time to talk to your kids. Each year my grown-up kids ask what I'd like for Xmas. I say I'd like to sit down for lunch with them (1 at a time) and chat about how/what they are doing in life... without distractions."

Another user @BirdDrop_ commented, "It sounds so bad. Rather than connecting to your kids, you put them behind a screen. And rather than cooking something at home you just sit in a queue for a takeaway. I know that reality can be different but it just sounds wrong."

The_APD, who goes by the handle @CollotAurelien, said "Talking to him, telling him stories, teaching him things instead of putting him in front of the TV is also possible in a Tesla!" while Twitter user Robert Gates commented, "You are paying way too much for it, it can be accomplished with a $300 tablet."