Elon Musk responds to Indian American's tweet on entertaining kids in Tesla Model 3 car

Although Raj Balwani and Elon Musk's tweets were liked by thousands, some Twitter users, however, had a different take on the matter.

Ankita Sengupta
December 08, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
Tesla is a huge part of Raj Balwani's life. The Indian-American YouTuber — whose parents were born in Mumbai — not only owns Tesla Model 3 car, but also considers himself to be an expert on all things Tesla.

So on Tuesday, when Raj took his kid out to collect take-out food, it struck him that keeping the child entertained in the car with Talking Tom cartoons while they waited for their order to be delivered was a huge thing for a parent. And so, he tweeted about it.

And Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, was quick to respond. "Lot of people don’t realize that you can watch almost any show in a Tesla," he commented.

To which Raj responded that Tesla truly had choices for the entire family.

Although both Raj and Musk's tweets were liked by thousands, some Twitter users, however, had a different take on the matter. Mark, who goes by the handle @MarkToxicPettit commented, "In 10-15 years, you'll wish you had used that time to talk to your kids. Each year my grown-up kids ask what I'd like for Xmas. I say I'd like to sit down for lunch with them (1 at a time) and chat about how/what they are doing in life... without distractions."

Another user @BirdDrop_ commented, "It sounds so bad. Rather than connecting to your kids, you put them behind a screen. And rather than cooking something at home you just sit in a queue for a takeaway. I know that reality can be different but it just sounds wrong."

The_APD, who goes by the handle @CollotAurelien, said "Talking to him, telling him stories, teaching him things instead of putting him in front of the TV is also possible in a Tesla!" while Twitter user Robert Gates commented, "You are paying way too much for it, it can be accomplished with a $300 tablet."

While Tesla is yet to make its debut its Model 3 car in  India, it has already begun testing. It has already registered the Indian subsidiary as Tesla Indian Motors and Energy in Bengaluru while the headquarters will be set up in Mumbai.
