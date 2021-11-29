MARKET NEWS

Do Tesla employees make more than their other EV industry counterparts?

While Bara asked for a more holistic overview of other factors other than wages and more to consider employee benefits, the business magnate, in response, tweeted, "This is true. Also, Tesla employees get health insurance, stock & other benefits"

Moneycontrol News
November 29, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST

California-based EV maker and clean-energy company Tesla has, for a long time, been known for its comprehensive employee benefits. Headed by Elon Musk, Tesla offers stock options as a part of the compensation packages for all its employees, including the production and sales staff as well.

Estimates also suggest that Tesla's non-unionized workers, who do not belong to any recognised trade union, might be earning more than workers who identify themselves with a union when it comes to other EV makers like GM, said CNBC's Andrew Sorkins in a recent interview with General Motors CEO Mary Barra

“It appears by my math that on average, Tesla employees, who are non-unionized, appears on an hourly basis may be making more money than unionized workers for example at GM", Sorkins was quoted saying.

While Bara asked for a more holistic overview of other factors other than wages and more to consider employee benefits, the business magnate, in response, tweeted, "This is true. Also, Tesla employees get health insurance, stock & other benefits"

Per reports, Tesla employees benefit not just from extensive health insurance by offering coverage for basic healthcare, medication and more, but also from other benefits like Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance, where the beneficiaries are eligible to receive a lump-sum compensation worth two years of their salary.

In addition, health, dental and vision insurance, apart from paid parental leave, disability income protection and more also form part of the package.

Notably, Tesla will start its production in its Berlin gigafactory in December. The production was earlier slated to start in July but could not proceed due to delays in receiving environmental clearances for electric vehicles. Tesla will begin production with 1,000 EVs per week.
