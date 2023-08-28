Elon Musk reacts to growing list of Indian-origin CEOs in top companies

In June, Elon Musk had announced that Tesla is looking to invest in India 'as soon as humanly possible.'

Elon Musk has recently reacted to a long and growing list of Indian-origin CEOs in top international companies shared by World of Statistics. The list mentioned 21 companies featuring Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, World Bank Group's Ajay Banga, Micron Technology's Sanjay Mehrotra, and Adobe's Shantanu Narayen, among others.

Reacting to the post, the Tesla CEO wrote on his micro-blogging account site: "Impressive".



This also comes after Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja became the new Tesla Chief Financial Officer after Zachary Kirkhorn stepped down from his position.

Earlier, Elon Musk had also commented on the cost of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission Rs 615 crore ($75 million) being less than half the budget of the Hollywood film Interstellar, which was completed at a cost of $165 million.

“Kinda crazy when you realize India's budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75M) is less than the film Interstellar ($165M),” read a post by Newsthink on X.

Musk responded to the post with praise for India. “Good for India,” the billionaire tweeted, with an emoji of the Indian tricolour at the end.



In June, the Tesla CEO had announced that the electric carmaker is looking to invest in India "as soon as humanly possible."

His comments followed a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York. A source previously told news agency Reuters that Musk would brief PM Modi on plans to set up a manufacturing base in India.

"I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Musk said when asked by reporters about Tesla's plan to invest in India, adding he intended to visit the country next year.

