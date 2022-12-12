Elon Musk gets booed during surprise appearance at talk show. Says 'I'm rich, b****'

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience," talk show host Dave Chappelle told Elon Musk.

Elon Musk was on Sunday booed by the audience of a talk show where he made a surprise appearance. The richest person on Earth and Twitter head came out on stage at the Chase Center arena in San Francisco wearing a Twitter t-shirt.



“You weren’t expecting this, were you?” Elon Musk booed relentlessly for several minutes when introduced at Dave Chappelle’s show in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/fJtAZPzqJx

— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 12, 2022

But when the host Dave Chappelle introduced him by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” there was a lot of booing visible in a now-viral video. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience," quipped Chappelle.

The comedian was referring to the massive layoffs that has been happening at Twitter ever since Elon Musk took over.

During his brief appearance on stage with Chappelle, Musk also yelled out, “I’m rich, b****!”, a possible reference to a Rick James sketch from Chappelle’s Show.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of the clip of the crowd booing being removed from Twitter.



Someone posted a video of Elon Musk getting aggressively booed in front of the friendliest possible audience (a Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco) and apparently “Something went wrong” with their account pic.twitter.com/vVNqrUpezT December 12, 2022





The videos of @elonmusk being booed at the Dave Chappelle gig are being removed and fast as they are posted.#FreeSpeech

— Michael Ryan (@theprovenance) December 12, 2022



Apparently all the videos of Elon Musk getting booed at Dave Chappelle's show got deleted from Twitter for some mysterious reason. But I saved them all because I try to be helpful. They should be in the article again. https://t.co/G7I2jvAXZx pic.twitter.com/Di26i2VzFq — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) December 12, 2022

