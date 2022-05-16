Elephant alerts zookeeper to drowning antelope in incredible video

An elephant helped in the rescue of a drowning antelope by alerting her zookeeper (Representative Image)

A video has captured the incredible moment an elephant alerted a zookeeper to a drowning antelope by trumpeting loudly. According to the Daily Mail, the video was filmed at La Aurora Zoo in Guatemala City by a visitor named Maria Diaz.

Diaz says she was “lucky” to witness the incredible scene where the elephant alerted a man to the drowning antelope. It was, fortunately, a happy ending for the antelope as the zookeeper jumped in to save it.

Footage shows the elephant, 60, looking distressed as it paced around the pool in its enclosure at the Guatemala zoo. The elephant, named Trompita, kept trumpeting loudly and pointing its trunk at the water. “I saw that an antelope in the water was really scared, fighting for its life and an elephant trying to help him,” Diaz, who shared the video on Facebook, told Storyful.

The antelope was saved when a caretaker, noticing the commotion, jumped into the pool to rescue the drowning animal.

“I was really impressed but happy because the antelope has been saved,” said Diaz.

You can watch the video here.

The incident took place on April 29 and first exploded in popularity online after the video was shared on TikTok.

Zoo vet Alejandro Striedinger said Trompita shares her enclosure with antelopes and has developed an affinity towards them. He added that the scene was “beautiful” even though the antelope was never in any real danger as the pool is very shallow.

Trompita was reportedly rescued from a circus and has spent the last 14 years at La Aurora Zoo. On May 11, she and her caretaker were rewarded for the successful rescue.





