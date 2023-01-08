English
    Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta: 'Celebrate a woman in business and you always get this comment...'

    Edelweiss CEO and MD Radhika Gupta hit back at a Twitter user who suggested that women in business cannot be trusted.

    Ankita Sengupta
    January 08, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST
    Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

    Edelweiss CEO and MD Radhika Gupta on Sunday pointed out the discrimination women entrepreneurs have been facing, especially after the arrest of Chanda Kochhar, former CEO and managing director of ICICI Bank.

    Gupta, who was part of a panel discussion on a women's leadership event had on Saturday shared a photo from the programme on Twitter. "Who says business has to be done in black suits? Pink and yellow can do it just as well!" she tweeted.

    Responding to this, a Twitter user wrote, "Yes, we saw what happened as a result of doing so #ChandaKochhar."

    Not taking the comment lightly, Radhika Gupta hit back. "Celebrate a woman in business and you always get this comment," she tweeted. "Why don’t men have the privilege of such comments too? Surely women are not the only ones with a history of mistakes/scams/frauds."

    The Edelweiss boss was supported by several other Twitter users.


    Chanda Kochhar was arrested on charges of cheating and rule violations to award Rs3250 crore loan to Videocon group against which Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot invested in NuPower Renewables, a company owned by Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar.

