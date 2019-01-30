App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

eBikeGo launches e-bike rental service in Delhi

The USP of this service is reported to be the low cost of running, with prices as little as 20 paise/km and a minimum rate of Rs 20 per 30 minutes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

New Delhi based eBikeGO has branched out under the moniker Garvit Ebike to launch an all-electric scooter rental, taxi and delivery service in the city. The scooters will be manufactured by Garvit eBike and are expected to replace the current line-up of Okinawa Ridge Plus e-scooters.

The USP of this service is reported to be the low cost of running, with prices as little as 20 paise/km and a minimum rate of Rs 20 per 30 minutes.

As per a report in BusinessWorld, Dr Irfan Khan, Founder of eBikeGo said, “We are extremely proud to launch Garvit eBikes in Delhi today. We aim to expand our operations pan India which makes India adopt an eco-friendly means of transportation and makes travel cheaper and efficient for the fast-paced lives of modern Indians."

"Garvit eBike uses Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries which is completely biodegradable and helps in decreasing the accumulation of hazardous electronic waste. By introducing these scooters, our primary motive is to reduce pollution by at least 2 percent this year which is emitted by petrol two-wheelers. Garvit eBikes will be the most cost-effective means of transport in the city in the coming days. The cost of running is as minimal as 20 paisa/km for an average speed of 80 km/h, and thus eBikeGo will be offering rentals starting with a minimum amount of Rs 20 for 30 minutes,” he said

related news

Overdrive reports that the company is mainly targeting travellers, students and working executives, who can get a fully charged scooter at as low as Rs 200 per day.

With a planned minimum of 30,000 electric bikes in each metro city, customers can book one using either their mobile apps or contacting customer care.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #Auto #eBikeGo #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.