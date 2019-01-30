eBikeGo launches e-bike rental service in Delhi

New Delhi based eBikeGO has branched out under the moniker Garvit Ebike to launch an all-electric scooter rental, taxi and delivery service in the city. The scooters will be manufactured by Garvit eBike and are expected to replace the current line-up of Okinawa Ridge Plus e-scooters.

The USP of this service is reported to be the low cost of running, with prices as little as 20 paise/km and a minimum rate of Rs 20 per 30 minutes.

As per a report in BusinessWorld, Dr Irfan Khan, Founder of eBikeGo said, “We are extremely proud to launch Garvit eBikes in Delhi today. We aim to expand our operations pan India which makes India adopt an eco-friendly means of transportation and makes travel cheaper and efficient for the fast-paced lives of modern Indians."

"Garvit eBike uses Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries which is completely biodegradable and helps in decreasing the accumulation of hazardous electronic waste. By introducing these scooters, our primary motive is to reduce pollution by at least 2 percent this year which is emitted by petrol two-wheelers. Garvit eBikes will be the most cost-effective means of transport in the city in the coming days. The cost of running is as minimal as 20 paisa/km for an average speed of 80 km/h, and thus eBikeGo will be offering rentals starting with a minimum amount of Rs 20 for 30 minutes,” he said

Overdrive reports that the company is mainly targeting travellers, students and working executives, who can get a fully charged scooter at as low as Rs 200 per day.

With a planned minimum of 30,000 electric bikes in each metro city, customers can book one using either their mobile apps or contacting customer care.