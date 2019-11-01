App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eating carpet not allowed: Shabana Azmi tweets hilarious signboard put up at Chennai airport

The picture was originally taken years ago, in 2015, but it went viral once more after Shabana Azmi shared it.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi (Image: Wikimedia)
Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi (Image: Wikimedia)

It is not uncommon to come across signboards put up at airports to guide travellers. But Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi recently came across a rather bizarre one at Chennai airport that has left netizens in splits.

In the picture the actor shared from her official Instagram handle with the caption: really?”, one can see a signboard installed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) that read: “Eating carpet strictly prohibited.”







View this post on Instagram


Really ?!!!


A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) on


Close

It is obvious that this was a case of wrong translation since the same message written in Hindi read: “Farsh par khaana sakht mana hai”, which means eating on the floor is strictly prohibited. The English one definitely does not convey the same message.

related news

Now, the picture was originally taken years ago, in 2015, but it went viral once more after Shabana Azmi shared it. It has garnered more than 3,500 likes and some 300 comments. Her colleagues from the entertainment industry, such as Shilpa Shetty and Swara Bhaskar were also amused by the post.

Meanwhile, some of her followers on Instagram left funny comments such as "Carpetarians not allowed", "Carpet Diet!", and the "carpet might be too chewy to eat!"

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #India #Shabana Azmi #trends

