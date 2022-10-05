Dussehra 2022: UP students burn Ravana effigy using mobile phone | Watch

In Uttar Pradesh, a Ravana effigy was burnt using a mobile phone to trigger the detonation (Image credit: AHindinews/Twitter)

Ahead of Dussehra, B.Tech students in Uttar Pradesh found a ‘smart’ way to burn a Ravana effigy.

Students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, were filmed using a mobile phone to set fire to the effigy. Under the guidance of a professor, the group of students used a smartphone to set fire to the Ravana effigy with the click of a button.

Footage shared by news agency ANI shows the two to three-feet tall effigy smoking and going up in flames.

“Uttar Pradesh: B.Tech students of Institute of Technology and Management, Gorakhpur have found a smart way to burn an effigy of 'Ravana' through mobile phone,” read the caption of the video.

Since being shared on Tuesday morning, the clip has racked up over 40,000 views on Twitter.

On the festival of Dussehra, which is being celebrated today (October 5), people burn effigies of Ravana to denote the victory of good over evil. It is believed that that the festival is celebrated to remember the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, the king of Lanka who kidnapped Sita.

In the eastern, northeastern, and some northern states of India, Dussehra is synonymous with Vijayadashami and signifies the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. Vijayadashami or Dussehra is celebrated at the end of the 10-day festival of Navratri.