English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Dussehra 2022: UP students burn Ravana effigy using mobile phone | Watch

    Students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), Gorakhpur, were filmed using a mobile phone to set fire to the Ravana effigy

    Moneycontrol News
    October 05, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
    In Uttar Pradesh, a Ravana effigy was burnt using a mobile phone to trigger the detonation (Image credit: AHindinews/Twitter)

    In Uttar Pradesh, a Ravana effigy was burnt using a mobile phone to trigger the detonation (Image credit: AHindinews/Twitter)


    Ahead of Dussehra, B.Tech students in Uttar Pradesh found a ‘smart’ way to burn a Ravana effigy.

    Students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, were filmed using a mobile phone to set fire to the effigy. Under the guidance of a professor, the group of students used a smartphone to set fire to the Ravana effigy with the click of a button.

    Footage shared by news agency ANI shows the two to three-feet tall effigy smoking and going up in flames.

    “Uttar Pradesh: B.Tech students of Institute of Technology and Management, Gorakhpur have found a smart way to burn an effigy of 'Ravana' through mobile phone,” read the caption of the video.

    Since being shared on Tuesday morning, the clip has racked up over 40,000 views on Twitter.

    Close

    Related stories

    On the festival of Dussehra, which is being celebrated today (October 5), people burn effigies of Ravana to denote the victory of good over evil. It is believed that that the festival is celebrated to remember the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, the king of Lanka who kidnapped Sita.

    Also read: Dussehra 2022 wishes, messages and greetings to share

    In the eastern, northeastern, and some northern states of India, Dussehra is synonymous with Vijayadashami and signifies the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. Vijayadashami or Dussehra is celebrated at the end of the 10-day festival of Navratri.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dussehra #Dussehra 2022 #Ravana #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 03:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.