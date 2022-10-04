English
    Dussehra 2022: Wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, pics, images, WhatsApp status

    Happy Dussehra 2022: Share these wishes, greetings and messages with your loved ones on this auspicious festival

    October 04, 2022
    Happy Dussehra: Wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

    Happy Dussehra: Wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones


    The festival of Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated with great fervour across the country. Observed at the end of Navratri every year, Dussehra symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that the festival is celebrated to remember the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. In the eastern, northeastern, and some northern states of India, Dussehra is synonymous with Vijayadashami and signifies the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. Each year, people burn effigies of Ravana to celebrate Dussehra. Celebrations also include stagings of the Ramlila and recitations of the Hindu text Ramacharitmanas.

    On Dussehra 2022, wish your near and dear ones a year full of good tidings with these messages. Here are some Dussehra wishes, greetings, images, messages and pics you can share on this auspicious festival:

    Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil, of light over darkness. I pray that this auspicious day dispels the darkness in our lives, filling it with joy and happiness. Happy Dussehra to you and your family.

    As the Ravana goes up in flames this Dussehra, may your troubles also burn with it.

    Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi!

    May the blessings of Goddess Durga bring you peace, prosperity and health.

    On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Rama fills your life with all that you desire. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

    Burn your ego with the effigy of Ravan,
    Pray for enlightenment on this sacred day.

    Happy Dussehra!

    May the divine blessings of Durga bring you success and good tidings. My best wishes for a happy Vijayadashmi

    Sending you warm wishes for a Happy Dussehra

    As the effigy of Ravan goes up in flames, burn your troubles, your ego, your problems with it. Pray that your dreams touch the sky like the firecrackers on this happy day.

    May this Dussehra bring you light, love and happiness.
