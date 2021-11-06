MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

'Do you need more evidence?': Anand Mahindra shares video of beggar using UPI

In the video, a man is seen scanning a UPI code pasted on the forehead of a deceked up cow to pay the owner

Moneycontrol News
November 06, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra (File image)

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra (File image)


Industrialist Anand Mahindra on November 6 shared a video of a man making a digital payment using UPI, India’s homegrown payments interface, to a man with a cow on

"Do you need any more evidence of the large-scale conversion to digital payments in India?!" Mahindra Group chairman tweeted.

In the video, a man is seen scanning a UPI code pasted on the front of a cow decked up with religious symbols as the cattle owner plays a musical instrument.

Digital payments are exploding across the country as internet penetration and smartphone use grows.

The adoption of digital payments hit a new all-time high in October fuelled by the shopping spree marking the beginning of the festival season, with e-commerce giants launching their annual sales.

Close

Related stories

The UPI value of transactions for October crossed $100 billion. In rupee terms, the value of transactions stands at Rs 7.71 lakh crore and 421 crore transactions were executed in the month, both at all-time highs.

While it took over four years since the launch of UPI in 2016 for monthly transaction values to cross the Rs 3.86 lakh crore mark in October 2020, the number almost doubled to cross Rs 7 lakh crore in October.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #India #UPI
first published: Nov 6, 2021 11:58 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.