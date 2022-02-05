MARKET NEWS

    Distracted by phone, man falls on Delhi metro tracks. Watch what happened next

    The incident happened at the Shahdara metro station in east Delhi. The video was shared by the CISF headquarters on Twitter.

    Stella Dey
    February 05, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
    The man was looking at his phone when he fell on the Delhi metro tracks. (Image: CISF/Twitter)

    The man was looking at his phone when he fell on the Delhi metro tracks. (Image: CISF/Twitter)


    With a mobile phone in hand and eyes glued to it, a man casually walks on the platform before losing balance and falling on the tracks of a Delhi metro station, video shared on Twitter shows.

    The man struggles to get up after the fall, the clip shows, while some Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel across the platform rush to help him.

    The incident happened at the Shahdara metro station in east Delhi. The video was shared by the CISF headquarters on Twitter.

    “A passenger namely Mr. Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track at Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out,” the tweet reads.

    The 40-second long video shows the man looking for something (possibly his phone) after he managed to stand up after the fall. From the several CISF officers who were rushing to the spot, one of them swiftly crosses the tracks and lifts the man back up on the platform, the video shows.

    The officer then pulled himself up on the platform before pulling the man away from the edge.

    The man had possibly injured his leg due to which the CISF personnel had to lift him up.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.