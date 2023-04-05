Delhi weather forecast: More rainfall unlikely, temperature set to rise

Delhi NCR is unlikely to witness more rain showers, the IMD has predicted.

The mercury in Delhi NCR is set to rise over the next few days while chances of more rainfall are low, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Temperature will rise to 34 degrees Celsius by the weekend in the national capital and adjoining areas, according to IMD. The sky will remain clear and more rain is unlikely.

Delhi NCR witnessed light rainfall and thunderstorms in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 16.3 degrees Celsius – two notches below the season’s average -- while the maximum temperature hit 31.3 degrees Celsius.

The city has been witnessing cloudy skies and sporadic rainfall over the last few days, which set the temperature hovering in the range of 28 to 31 degrees Celsius. As the influence of the western disturbance is over, there will now be clear skies in the city which will lead to a gradual rise in temperature, said an IMD official quoted by Times of India.

The forecast predicts that maximum temperature in Delhi will be around 32 degrees Celsius today (April 5) while the minimum will be around 16 degrees Celsius. The city registered a rainfall of 16.3 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 101 at 10 PM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The government's air quality forecasting agency, SAFAR has said that for the subsequent six days, the air quality is likely to oscillate between moderate and poor.

(With inputs from PTI)