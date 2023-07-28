Delhi journalist's parents thrashed on street over parking: 'Our dignity compromised'

The attack on the couple took place in Delhi's Amar Colony. (Image credit: Twitter)

A Delhi-based journalist took to Twitter on Thursday to say that it was her parents who were seen in a viral video, being beaten up on the street by a family over a parking dispute.

Flagging safety concerns, she said the accused were released on bail.

“Ashamed to acknowledge that this is me and my parents who were being thrashed in broad daylight. I want to take up the case against Harjap Singh under section 509 of IPC. Ikjot, Kudrat and Harmeet Kaur were equally a part of this crime. I am helpless,” Kaushiki Goel tweeted.

The viral video, with over a million views, shows an altercation between a couple and another family in a residential street in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area. A man holding a wooden stick is seen asking the husband to remove a parked car. Even as the couple is trying to negotiate, the stick-weilding man hits the husband. When the wife tries to shield him, women from the attacker’s side join the fight and push the wife. They are even seen dragging her by her hair.

Goel said her mother is a professor and her father, a senior engineer.

“Our dignity has been compromised. We are not safe as they are out on bail and are very aggressive. Please guide me,” she tweeted.

Daljeet Singh, his son Harjap Singh, his wife Kudrat Kaur, and a few other family members were found to have allegedly beaten up three people, news agency PTI reported.

A complaint was filed and Daljeet and Harjap were arrested, a Delhi Police officer said. An anticipatory bail plea of three women involved in the incident was dismissed twice. Consequently, two women were arrested and sent to judicial custody. One woman got interim protection from the high court, the police added.