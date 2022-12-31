Deepinder Goyal shares Zomato war room scenes on New Year’s Eve

Scenes from the Zomato office on New Year's Eve (Images: @deepigoyal/Instagram)

Food delivery platform Zomato is expecting a huge surge in orders on New Year’s Eve, and its team is busy preparing for it. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared glimpses from the Zomato office on Instagram this afternoon, where a seemingly endless supply of energy drink Red Bull and chocolate bars has been arranged to make sure “that the team doesn’t run out of glucose and caffeine today.”

Goyal had live-tweeted through New Year’s Eve last year, when the number of orders placed on the Zomato app hit an all-time high. Zomato delivered more than 2 million orders on December 31, 2021.

The company is anticipating a repeat performance on this New Year’s Eve as well. Glimpses from the Zomato “war room” last year had revealed scores of employees on their laptops or working together in conference rooms. Things are no different this year.

Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, had called New Year’s Eve the biggest day for the restaurant industry last year.

“Hospitality industry is always working when everyone else is celebrating,” he had tweeted at around 4 pm on December 31 last year. “It’s going to be a long work day today.”

His prediction was proved true when the food delivery app began to see a spike in the number of orders placed as the evening proceeded. By 9.14 pm on New Year’s Eve last year, Zomato had delivered orders worth Rs 91 crore.