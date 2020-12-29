Daftary family of Bharat Serums and Vaccines buys two apartments in Mumbai high-rise for Rs 101 crore

Representative picture (REUTERS)

In one of the most expensive residential deals concluded in 2020, the Daftary family - the proprietors of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited - has purchased two apartments in Carmichael Residences for Rs 101 crore.

The 22-storey luxury residential building, Carmichael Residences, is located on Altamount-Carmichael Road in South Bombay, as per a Free Press Journal report.

Each apartment measures over 3,185 sq ft and the building has two apartments on each floor. The Daftary family bought the apartments on the 20th floor of the high-rise.

In addition to the stamp duty registration fees at 2 percent, the family paid Rs 1.62 lakh per sq ft for the apartments, the report said, adding that the buyers will get eight car parking slots in the building.

The plush residential building is spread over a land parcel covering over half an acre.

In July, Anurang Jain - the managing director of auto component maker Endurance Technologies - purchased twin units in Carmichael Residences for Rs 100 crore. The two apartments were registered for Rs 5 crore each on July 7, brokers told Moneycontrol.

The billionaire has bought unit numbers 1901 and 1902 of the luxury tower.

The luxury residential building has been developed by RA Realty Ventures, set up by the Ashok Piramal Group's realty development arm, the Peninsula Land and Khemchand B Kothari Group.

The project has received an occupation certificate.