Want Michelin-starred cuisine at the 'edge of space' with Earth's view? It will cost you...

The capsule is expected to float in the highest reaches of the Earth’s atmosphere for around three hours. (Image: Zephalto/Facebook)

French company Zephalto has announced plans to offer the ultimate dining experience, taking foodies to the edge of space with its pressurized capsule, “Celeste.” The capsule, carried by a giant helium balloon, will take diners some 24 km off the ground, where they can marvel at the curvature of the Earth while enjoying Michelin-starred cuisine.

While the cost of the experience is steep at 120,000 euros (around Rs 1.08 crore), Zephalto reports that the first flights, scheduled for late 2024 to mid-2025, are already fully booked, with pre-reservation slots for mid-2025 onwards now available. Vincent Farret d’Astiès, founder of Zephalto, told CNN Travel that the experience of taking in the view and overall journey will be the central focus of the offering, rather than the food and wine.

“The view and overall journey remains the central focus of the offering,” he said, “allowing guests to appreciate and take in the beauty of their surroundings.”

The capsule is expected to float in the highest reaches of the Earth’s atmosphere for around three hours while passengers enjoy their luxury meal, accompanied by the finest wines available to humanity. The journey to maximum altitude is expected to take around 90 minutes, with a leisurely speed of around 14 km per hour.

The restaurant interior of the pressurized capsule is being designed by Parisian architect and interior designer Joseph Dirand. Although not yet ready to be revealed, Zephalto promises that the interior will exude “French savoir-faire.”

The company says the huge helium balloon required for the journey will have the same European Aviation Safety Agency certifications as a commercial aircraft. Zephalto has already tested the balloon three times and expects to conduct the first full 24-km-high flight later this year. For now, Celeste will be based in France, but Zephalto hopes to take the concept global in the near future.